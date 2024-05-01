Nicholas Kempf – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Nicholas “Nick” Kempf

2023-24 Team: USNTDP (USHL)

Date of Birth: Mar 1, 2006

Place of Birth: Morton Grove, IL, USA

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: Goaltender

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

There is a wide range of opinions on where Nicholas Kempf ranks among prospects and goaltenders for this year’s draft. Some feel he is one of the best goaltenders in the class, while others are not so sure if he even belongs in the top ten of this year’s goaltending crop. Generally, they all agree that Kempf is a goaltender with a strong skillset but are bothered by some of his performances in the United States Hockey League (USHL) this season.

Nicholas Kempf, USNTDP (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

The naysayers point to the fact that Kempf has only one of four USHL games in which he faced 30 shots or more, a somewhat subtle wink at saying that he is good because he plays on such a young and talented squad. However, it should be noted that this pertains to his draft ranking, not the overall consensus that Kempf is a goaltender with a ton of raw potential.

Entering the last game of pool play in the 2024 U18 Worlds, Kempf had posted a .977 save percentage (SV%) and a .056 goals-against average (GAA) against Slovakia and two periods in net against Latvia. However, against Finland, he gave up three goals in two and a half periods, as he was relieved by Jack Parsons, and the United States was up 8-3 at that point in the game. A strong showing in the medal rounds would go a long way in improving his draft stock.

Kempf is usually positionally sound and is very good at challenging shooters. Watching him in October 2023 against Utica University, he stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced against older competition. Utica struggled out of the gate, as this was their first game of the season, but they put some things together in the second and third periods and put much more pressure on Kempf. The biggest takeaway from that game was how athletic he is, as well as his ability to put himself in positions that make it difficult for opponents to get good scoring chances.

Nicholas Kempf – NHL Draft Projection

Being such a technically sound and athletic goaltender, Kempf is on the radar of NHL teams. It’s no secret goaltenders are the hardest to scout and project each year. It’s the most fickle position in hockey, and that probably will not change in our lifetime. Draft rankings would suggest he will be a mid-round selection, likely in the fourth round.

Quotables

“You can see the raw potential. He’s been excellent in international competition, is very athletic and is never caught watching the puck from the crease. Kempf never quits on a chance, and his quick reads allow him to make some huge stops. I think he’s better than the stats suggest.” – Steve Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Kempf is bound to be valued by NHL scouts because of his technical abilities and understanding. His post-play is pristine, maintaining quality post seals and toe locks consistently as well as seamless transitions into and out of his RVH. He also excels at keeping himself square to shooters and using his footwork to stay square during movement.” – David Phillips, FC Hockey

“He is a competitive battler who already knows how to use his body get in the way of most shots. There lots of facets he will have to clean up before being considered a NHL ready prospect, especially since his international play was somewhat inconsistent. Seems to overplay his angles so much, so when he makes the initial save the puck leaves him and gives a rebound and a second opportunity for the opposition.” – Bill Placzek, Lines.com

Strengths

Fierce competitor

Good crease coverage

Cuts down the angles and space

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Timing of his “drops” to the butterfly

Read/react moving laterally

NHL Potential

His technical soundness gives Kempf the potential to be a starting goalie in the NHL. His size and athleticism should not be overlooked, and with continued development, he could have a solid career in the NHL.

Awards/Achievements

2022 – USA Tier I 15U National Champion

2023 – WHC Gold Medal

Nicholas Kempf – Stats

