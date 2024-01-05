Canucks’ Quinn Hughes Named 2024 NHL All-Star

Vancouver Canucks’ captain Quinn Hughes is travelling to Toronto in February for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. The NHL announced the first 32 players for this year’s All-Star weekend on Jan. 4, selecting a player from each organization. Hughes and Rasmus Dahlin were the first defencemen named among the 32 players.

The blueliner is having another career year in his first NHL season as the captain of the Canucks. He set the single-season record for points by a Canucks’ defenceman in 2021-22 with 68 and surpassed that total last season with 76 points. He has 10 goals and 46 points in 37 games this season and is on pace for 102 points in 82 games. His 46 points put him second on the Canucks behind J.T. Miller. Additionally, he has 10 goals, which is already a career-high for him. Furthermore, he is the front-runner for the Norris Trophy as he leads all NHL defencemen in points and is tied for first in goals with Buffalo Sabres’ defenceman Dahlin.

Hughes is an NHL All-Star for the second time in his NHL career. He first received the honour in 2019-20 during his rookie season. He scored eight goals and posted 53 points in 68 games. Additionally, the defenceman was involved in the Calder Trophy conversation but lost to Colorado Avalanche’s defenceman Cale Maker. Hughes was joined by Elias Pettersson and former teammate Jacob Markstrom that year.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks have four other players who could be voted in. Pettersson, Miller, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko all deserve a spot on the 2024 All-Star roster. Miller is seventh in points with 50, while Pettersson is 11th with 45. Meanwhile, Boeser is third in goals with 24 and is on pace to surpass the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career. Also, Demko is top five in wins, save percentage, goals-against average and shutouts among goaltenders with 20 or more games played. Fans can vote for up to four players per ballot and voting is open until Jan. 8.