Kings’ Cam Talbot Named 2024 NHL All-Star

We are officially less than a month away from the 2024 NHL All-Star Game that will be in Toronto, Canada from Feb. 1-3. On Thursday, Jan. 4, the NHL revealed the initial 32 players that were named to the All-Star rosters for both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The Los Angeles Kings will be represented by goaltender Cam Talbot.

Talbot Has Bounced Back to Become an All-Star for a Second Time

This is the second time that Talbot has been given the nod. The last time he was named to an All-Star Game was back in 2022 when he was with the Minnesota Wild. So far in the 2023-24 season, he has a record of 14-8-3 in 25 games played. He currently holds a 2.10 goals-against average (GAA) and a .925 save percentage (SV%) along with two shutouts. He will be the seventh different Kings player to represent the organization in the last 11 All-Star Games. What makes this season impressive for the 36-year-old Caledonia, ON native is that he has allowed two goals or less in 16 of the 25 games he has started this season. He has only allowed 52 goals against which are third-fewest in the NHL.

Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game has been spread out over three days and is bringing back the All-Star Draft on Thursday, Feb. 1. What makes the weekend interesting is that there is a new format to the NHL Skills Competition that will be played on Friday, Feb. 2. This will feature only 12 players competing in a series of smaller competitions with the overall winner taking home $1 million.

Latest News & Highlights

There will be a segment in the All-Star Weekend featuring the new Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) with the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase. That will be on Feb. 1 after the NHL All-Star Draft.

In terms of the All-Star Game itself, it will stay 3v3 like previous events but with a representative selected from every team by four specific team captains. There is also a fan vote to elect another 12 players to participate in the festivities.