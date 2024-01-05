Predators’ Filip Forsberg Named 2024 NHL All-Star

Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg has been named to the Western Conference roster for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, as announced on Thursday on ESPN.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Forsberg leads the Predators in goals (18), assists (24), and power play assists (13) through 38 games. He also leads the team in multi-point games (13) and games with three or more points (four). The 29-year-old has been a crucial offensive weapon this season for the Predators, who currently sit in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference with a 21-16-1 record.

Related: Forsberg Climbs in Record Books as Predators Climb in Standings

This is Forsberg’s second career NHL All-Star appearance. His only prior appearance came during his rookie season in 2015, when he was a late addition to the All-Star roster after an injury to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin rendered him unable to participate. Forsberg was selected last by Team Toews in the All-Star Draft and even won a car in the process. The only rookie in the 2015 All-Star lineup, Forsberg also participated in the stick-handling segment of the All-Star Skills Competition that year.

The initial Western Conference NHL All-Stars 🌟 pic.twitter.com/35Sx7ZAaHs — ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2024

The NHL announced 32 All-Stars on Thursday, one from each team. Twelve more players from around the league will be voted in by fans in the coming weeks. This year’s All-Star game will be played at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Latest News & Highlights

The format for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game is a 3-on-3 tournament between four teams. The All-Star Draft is also returning on Feb. 1 to determine the rosters, with four captains to be named later drafting their respective teams. The festivities will also include a revamped All-Star Skills competition, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 2.