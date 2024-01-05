Predators’ Filip Forsberg Named 2024 NHL All-Star

Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg has been named to the Western Conference roster for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, as announced on Thursday on ESPN.
Forsberg leads the Predators in goals (18), assists (24), and power play assists (13) through 38 games. He also leads the team in multi-point games (13) and games with three or more points (four). The 29-year-old has been a crucial offensive weapon this season for the Predators, who currently sit in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference with a 21-16-1 record.
This is Forsberg’s second career NHL All-Star appearance. His only prior appearance came during his rookie season in 2015, when he was a late addition to the All-Star roster after an injury to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin rendered him unable to participate. Forsberg was selected last by Team Toews in the All-Star Draft and even won a car in the process. The only rookie in the 2015 All-Star lineup, Forsberg also participated in the stick-handling segment of the All-Star Skills Competition that year.
The initial Western Conference NHL All-Stars 🌟 pic.twitter.com/35Sx7ZAaHs— ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2024
The NHL announced 32 All-Stars on Thursday, one from each team. Twelve more players from around the league will be voted in by fans in the coming weeks. This year’s All-Star game will be played at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Saturday, Feb. 3.
The format for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game is a 3-on-3 tournament between four teams. The All-Star Draft is also returning on Feb. 1 to determine the rosters, with four captains to be named later drafting their respective teams. The festivities will also include a revamped All-Star Skills competition, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 2.