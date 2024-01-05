Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard Named 2024 NHL All-Star

The NHL announced its first crop of selections for the 2024 All-Star Game, taking place on Feb. 3, with one player from each of the league’s 32 teams. Among the players named was Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Connor Bedard.

Bedard Becomes Youngest All-Star in NHL History

Bedard, who at 18 years and 181 days, is the youngest player in NHL history to be named an All-Star. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick is having one of the best rookie seasons in modern NHL history. Going into the Blackhawks’ Jan. 4 game vs. the New York Rangers, he has 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 37 games. He leads the Blackhawks in all three offensive categories, and is 11 points ahead of second-place Philipp Kurashev.

Connor Bedard is the youngest player to be named an All-Star in NHL history. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

An 18-year-old scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace at the midway point of the NHL season is very impressive and puts Bedard in some elite company. It may be tough for the rookie to break Dale Hawerchuk’s record of most points for an 18-year-old in a season with 103 points for the Winnipeg Jets in 1981-82, but less than a handful of 18-year-olds in the 21st century have finished with 60 or more points in a single campaign. Right now, Bedard is on pace for 73.

Considering that the Blackhawks’ forward corp has been devastated by injuries – Taylor Hall out for the season, Andreas Athanasiou on long-term injury reserve, Taylor Raddysh and Tyler Johnson getting hurt right before the new year – it’s impressive that Bedard has been able to produce at such a high volume while basically on his own.

NHL to Change Format of All-Star Weekends

Beyond the first 32 players named on Thursday, 12 more players will be chosen via fan vote. This season’s All-Star Game will also have a different format. Since 2015-16, the league has had four teams based on the league’s four divisions face off in a three-on-three, single-elimination tournament. But this season, the league is bringing back the player draft, where four captains will select nine players and two goalies to make up a new team. The league had previously used a draft format for two teams in Carolina in 2010-11, Ottawa in 2011-12 and Columbus in 2014-15.

This year’s All-Star Weekend will take place in Toronto for the first time since the 1999-00 season.