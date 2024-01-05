Coyotes’ Clayton Keller Named 2024 NHL All-Star

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 1-3, hosted by the Maple Leafs in Toronto with a slightly new look. The former beloved All-Star Draft is returning, and the skills competition will have a revamped format, featuring just 12 players competing for $1 million. Among the excitement, we now know the first 32 names that will be heading up north.

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend rosters were announced this evening, and to no surprise, Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller will represent the organization in Toronto. It’s his third consecutive All-Star appearance and fourth career selection, surpassing Keith Tkachuk and Teppo Numminen for the most All-Star Game appearances in Coyotes history. The Chesterfield, MO native was named to his first NHL All-Star Game in 2019 when he represented the Coyotes in San Jose. He also represented the team in Las Vegas (2022) and Fort Lauderdale (2023).

Latest News & Highlights

One of the league’s most underappreciated players, Keller currently leads the team in scoring with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 36 games this season. He is also second on the team with five power play goals and is tied for the team lead with six multi-point games.

Tough Competition & How to Vote

Keller’s return to All-Star Weekend wasn’t as easy of a choice as in years prior. Forwards Matias Maccelli and Lawson Crouse, goaltender Connor Ingram, and defenseman Sean Durzi all made strong cases to represent the Coyotes in Toronto in February, and one or more could still be added.

Fan voting for the additional 12 players (eight skaters and four goalies) has begun at NHL.com/vote, via X (formerly Twitter) and on the NHL app. Voting ends on Jan. 11 at 11:59 PM (EST). Fans can vote up to 10 times per day, with the final players being announced on Jan. 13.