Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon Named 2024 NHL All-Star

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will be heading to Toronto in early February to attend the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. This will be the 28-year-old’s fourth invitation to the midseason exhibition. He was one of 32 players first to be announced to the All-Star Game, with each team representing one player and fans having a chance to vote for other players.

Reppin' the West. 💫



Here are the Western Conference players named to the 2024 #NHLAllStar Weekend. pic.twitter.com/d3Yjls2vKa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 5, 2024

MacKinnon is having a Hart Trophy-worthy season so far, leading the Avalanche to the top of the Central Division and second in points. MacKinnon, in just the month of December, scored 11 goals and 18 points (for 29 points), which made him produce the most points by an Avalanche player in a single calendar month.

Go To Nate When In Trouble

MacKinnon has been all over the scoresheet to start the season, and it shows in his stats among all skaters this season. Ninth in goals, first in assists, and second in points to start the first half of the season for the Big Dogg. He is coming off a remarkable performance that lasted from Nov. 20 to Dec. 27. During this period, he scored 13 goals and 23 assists, amounting to 36 points. This impressive performance led to a 19-game point streak, which was the longest point streak observed in the NHL in 2023 (point streaks counted after Jan. 1, 2023). He is on pace to break his stats from last season, which was already a historic year for him which saw him finally break the 100-point mark in a season and finish with 111 points.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

MacKinnon will have the chance to play with another Avalanche teammate by being one of the 12 players whom the fans can vote on. A link to the fan vote can be found here.

All-Star Weekend begins Thursday, Feb. 1, where MacKinnon will be drafted to one of the four possible teams during the All-Star Draft. The All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 3.