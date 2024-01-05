Sharks’ Tomas Hertl Named 2024 NHL All-Star

The San Jose Sharks’ representative for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game has been revealed, and it’s none other than Tomas Hertl. He will be representing his team in this manner for the first time in his career, as he’s previously been overshadowed by players like Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns, the currently injured Logan Couture, and quite a few other star players over his tenure in the NHL.

Hertl’s 2023-24 Season

Hertl’s season isn’t going to set any career highs, nor is it going to be a season that takes him and the rest of his team into the postseason. With that being said, he’s had a major increase in his responsibilities on and off the ice this season. With the biggest leaders in the locker room either no longer with the organization or out due to injury, he’s had to step up and lead during a turbulent time for the Sharks. They had a lot of roster changeovers, and there are quite a few young players in the lineup every night. It didn’t help that the team started the season with a 12-game losing streak, but Hertl is one of the main players who helped guide them out of it.

Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

Despite all of the new obstacles in his way, Hertl is leading the team in both goals and total points. He’s currently second in assists as well, behind only Mikael Granlund who went on a tear during the beginning of December.

It’s a bit disappointing that it took Hertl this long to find his way into an All-Star Game as he’s always been a key player for the Sharks, but at 30 years old he’ll finally get the opportunity to experience the honor. For the native of Praha, Czechia, it truly is a case of better late than never. The All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 3, in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.