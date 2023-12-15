Forsberg Climbs in Record Books as Predators Climb in Standings

On Tuesday night (Dec. 12), it took Filip Forsberg just 18 seconds to secure a win for the Nashville Predators and another spot for himself in the franchise record books. With his OT winner against the Philadelphia Flyers, Forsberg passed David Legwand for sole possession of the franchise’s all-time overtime goals record (10).

Forsberg also added an assist on Gustav Nyquist’s opening tally against the Flyers, giving him 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his last 12 outings. Just over one-third of the way into the 2023-24 season, Forsberg leads the Predators in points (33), goals (15), assists (18), power-play assists (10) and shots on goal (113).

Now in his 10th full NHL season, Forsberg is playing some of the most impactful hockey of his career – but how exactly is he doing it? Let’s dive in:

Forsberg by the Numbers

Move over, Filbruary; Fovember has arrived.

Per NHL PR, the Predators ranked second-to-last in the league standings on Nov. 17 and sat eight points back from a playoff spot. Nearly a month later, on Dec. 14, Nashville has a 16-13-0 record and is currently in possession of the first Western Conference wild card spot.

Latest News & Highlights

Several factors have contributed to this swift turnaround, but Forsberg’s productivity is chief among them. Let’s look at his numbers from November alone: 19 points, 11 goals, eight assists, four multi-goal games, one game-winning goal and five power-play assists in 13 games played. His most impressive performance came in an 8-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 24, when he tallied two goals and an assist. It marked Forsberg’s fourth two-goal game during the month of November – or should we say, Fovember?

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Forsberg also tallied a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 28. He scored the game-winning goal just 14 seconds into overtime, marking his ninth career overtime goal to tie Legwand for the most overtime goals in team history.

“Filcember” doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, but Forsberg’s stats this month have indicated that he’s not slowing down anytime soon. In seven games during the month of December, he has six points, three goals (one on the power play and two game-winners) and three assists, including two on the power play – and the month is only half over.

The Eye Test

Forsberg’s stats through the first 29 games of the season are certainly impressive, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story. He may lead the Predators in nearly every quantitative stat, but it’s the quality of his game that has perhaps been the most impactful.

His game-changing skill and talent are nothing new; but a new system under head coach Andrew Brunette and new linemates in Nyquist and Ryan O’Reilly have unlocked a new level of Forsberg’s game, showcasing his versatility as both a playmaker and a finisher. In recent years, he has been more of the latter – receiving plays, maintaining control of the puck and putting it in the back of the net. This season, however, he has exhibited tremendous leadership as one of the main drivers of the Predators’ offense.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In other words, Forsberg isn’t just shooting the puck more; he is also setting up plays, breaking up odd-man rushes and winning board battles. Rather than playing a passive brand of offense, waiting for stretch passes or neutral-zone turnovers, he is playing the proactive style that Brunette expects of all of his players – hounding the puck, working to get into dangerous areas and creating high-quality chances.

What Lies Ahead

The early arrival of Fovember certainly doesn’t rule out the possibility of the regularly scheduled Filbruary. First-year general manager Barry Trotz said before the start of training camp that he wanted to see players’ ceilings this season – and we may not have even seen Forsberg’s yet.

The Predators have won five of their last six games and are looking to climb in the Central Division standings. If Forsberg can continue to play at an elite level, this can certainly be a playoff team in 2023-24.