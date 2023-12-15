Rangers News & Rumors: Miller, Kakko, Chytil & Shesterkin

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, we have a positive update regarding Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller. In other news, Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette provided injury updates for winger Kaapo Kakko and center Filip Chytil. Lastly, after another tough start against the Toronto Maple Leafs last game, how will star goaltender Igor Shesterkin respond? Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Dec. 15) Rangers News & Rumors column.

Miller Returns to Practice

After missing the Rangers’ last game against the Maple Leafs on Dec. 12 due to personal reasons, Miller participated in the team’s practice yesterday (Dec. 14). While speaking with reporters following practice, Miller had this to say: “I’m in a better head space.” Miller did not, however, dive into it further.

Regardless, it is great to hear that Miller is doing better. However, according to NY Post’s Larry Brooks, Miller’s return to the lineup against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 15 is not guaranteed, and he did not skate on a pairing at their last practice. Because of this, we will need to be on the lookout for Miller’s status for the Rangers from here.

K’Andre Miller, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Miller has had a great start to the season, posting five goals, 12 points, and a plus-5 rating in 26 games played.

While speaking with reporters earlier this week, Laviolette provided injury updates for Kakko and Chytil. He noted that Kakko has yet to resume skating on his own, while “nothing has changed” with Chytil. This is certainly not the best news.

Latest News & Highlights

Kakko, 22, has not played since Nov. 27’s contest against the Buffalo Sabres. The 2019 second-overall pick suffered a lower-body injury against the Sabres and left the contest early. The expectation is that his injury will keep him out long-term but won’t end his season. However, at this time, he is still not healthy enough to start skating on his own.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Chytil, on the other hand, has been out since Nov. 2. He was placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) on Nov. 28 and has skated on his own. However, given this update by Laviolette, it appears that he is not any closer to returning.

Shesterkin Looking to Bounce Back

While Shesterkin is one of the best goalies in the NHL, he has run into some serious trouble as of late. His last start against the Maple Leafs was a disaster, as he allowed six goals on 29 shots. In his previous two starts, he also struggled, as he had a .862 save percentage (SV%) against the Washington Capitals on Dec. 9 and a .857 SV% versus the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 5. Needless to say, things have gone poorly for him, and now he is looking to bounce back.

Given how great of a goaltender Shesterkin is when he is on his game, we should expect him to regain his form soon. However, it is also hard not to be concerned with his recent play.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It will be interesting to see how well Shesterkin can perform from here. Given the fact that he has had three poor starts in a row, we should expect him to be extra motivated to have a big performance in his next start.

What’s Next for the Rangers?

After their tough loss to the Maple Leafs, the Rangers are now looking to rebound with a strong performance against the Ducks. This is a very winnable game for the Rangers, as the Ducks have won just one of their last 10 games and have lost four straight. However, they also can’t take the Ducks lightly, as an upset could be in their future if they do.