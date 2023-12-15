Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Matthews & Reaves

When the Toronto Maple Leafs went down 5-0 at the end of the second period, I have to admit, I was ready to turn the game off and do something else. But something told me to hang in there, just in case.

What a comeback the Maple Leafs made against the Columbus Blue Jackets last night (Dec. 14) to send the game into overtime. While the Blue Jackets eventually won the game, it was a remarkable game to witness.

The Maple Leafs, despite facing a huge five-goal deficit, mounted a remarkable comeback in the third period. William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, and Auston Matthews, who had the final two goals, scored for the Maple Leafs. Matthews’ two goals came during the closing minutes of the third period and forced the game into overtime.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the players who made an impact in this game and comment on their play. I’ll also report what might be a significant injury to Ryan Reaves. For those readers who are looking for a takeaways post, see my colleague Michael DeRosa’s post above.

Item One: Ilya Samsonov Has Another Tough Night in the Net

The game was more high-scoring and dramatic than it had to be. The truth is that Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov was part of the issue. He made 29 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss; however, six goals is simply too many to give up – even if your team can score. The Blue Jackets scored five times on 26 shots during the first two periods.

It was a challenging game for Samsonov. The team could have played better in front of him during the first two periods; however, some of the goals allowed could have been stopped. If they had been, the game would likely have been a Maple Leafs win.

Item Two: Auston Matthews on Great Scoring Run

As noted, Matthews scored two third-period goals. He also added an assist in the game. He is currently on a four-game scoring streak, in which he’s scored seven goals and put up 10 points. Should he keep up this amazing pace, he actually could come close to 70 goals on the season. He’s on pace to hit 69 goals. The last player to reach this milestone was the great Mario Lemieux during the 1995-96 season.

Should Matthews have another 60-goal season, it would go a long way toward establishing himself among the elite scorers in NHL history. Imagine the club he’d belong to. Only eight players in NHL history have had two 60-goal seasons two times – Mario Lemieux (most recent), Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy, Phil Esposito, Brett Hull, Jari Kurri, Pavel Bure, and Steve Yzerman.

It seems almost certain that Matthews, who now has 23 goals in his 27 games, will reach the 40-goal mark – probably in close to 50 games played this season. If that happens, it would be the sixth time in eight seasons he’s accomplished that feat. He’s currently leading the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy, which is given to the league’s top goal-scorer. He’s also won the award two times. Should he win it a third time, he’ll join another exclusive club – this one led by Alex Ovechkin.

For fans of ex-Maple Leafs players who are now with other teams, Zach Hyman is having himself a season. He’s tied with four other players – Sidney Crosby, Kyle Connor, and Sam Reinhart – for fourth place in scoring in the NHL. All four of these players have 17 goals. Behind Matthews in goal scoring on the season are the Vancouver Canucks Brock Boeser (with 22 goals) and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov (with 20 goals).

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Last night, Ryan Reaves left the game with a lower-body injury. The Maple Leafs tough guy seems set to miss some playing time due to the injury; however, the specific length is yet to be determined. Given how the injury occurred, it might be significant. The news is that Reaves left the game after catching a rut in the ice. He was unable to put any weight on his leg when he was helped to the bench in the first period.

The 36-year-old’s injury will give a young player or two an opportunity to show their stuff. The flu that has knocked down Matthew Knies should soon be completed and he could be back on Saturday night. However, look for the Maple Leafs to call up a forward or two from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies to play with Reaves absent.