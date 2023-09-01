Treliving vs. Dubas: Negotiating Matthews New Contract (Video)

In the latest episode of The Hockey Writers Maple Leafs Lounge, Toronto Maple Leafs writers and analysts Peter Baracchini and Jim Parsons discussed the nuances of negotiating with star players. In their wide-ranging discussion, they specifically compared the approaches of former Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas to new GM Brad Treliving.

Considering Dubas’ Legacy in Contract Negotiations

Parsons began the conversation by acknowledging that, despite the change in leadership, the Maple Leafs’ approach to handling star players like Auston Matthews hasn’t undergone any drastic changes. He suggested that Dubas and Treliving shared a similar experience in that regard.

Kyle Dubas, new Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Ops (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In highlighting the trajectory of Matthews’ contract negotiations, the panel suggested that Matthews, now the face of the Maple Leafs franchise, used his leverage effectively. However, in a way, management had paved the path for him to maximize his benefits. His last deal was a shorter-term contract, with a no-movement clause, and a number of other tools to bolster his position.

Could Matthews Have Offered More of a Team Discount?

Contracts are always complex, and the discussion considered whether Matthews should have taken a more team-friendly contract as a way to enable the team to use that money to build a stronger supporting cast.

Related: Media Conference Key Takeaway: Matthews Is Maple Leafs Leader

Latest News & Highlights

However, the panel honestly acknowledged that, while that argument exists, few elite players would willingly choose that path when presented with an opportunity to secure their own future. If we wouldn’t do it ourselves, why expect Matthews to do it?

Growth of Player’s Power in Professional Sports

Bouncing off the specific discussion of Matthews’ negotiations, the discussion brought up a more general topic. That’s the growing influence of professional athletes across many sports: Parsons broadened the discussion by pointing out that the power dynamic in the NHL, particularly in Toronto, has shifted towards the players.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He then drew parallels to the NBA and NFL, where players now wield significant influence over their contracts and team decisions. This, he suggests, poses a challenge for teams like the Maple Leafs.

Predicting the Future: A Common Challenge

Parsons and Baracchini suggested that the Maple Leafs might not be the only team grappling with this situation. They foresee that the challenge of retaining star players while maintaining a competitive team will become a widespread issue. In fact, they noted examples like the recent Erik Karlsson trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the upcoming Sidney Crosby negotiations. These might be interesting to watch.

The Bottom Line

Although the members of the Maple Leafs’ front office have changed, the challenges of negotiating with star players remain strikingly similar. The THW invites fans to watch and see how these situations evolve and how they might shape the future of the Maple Leafs and the NHL as a whole.