3 Jets Who Need to Step Up in Kyle Connor’s Injury Absence

It has been confirmed by the Winnipeg Jets that Kyle Connor is set to miss 6-8 weeks with a right knee injury. Connor was in the middle of a career year, as he had 17 goals and 11 assists through the first 26 games of the 2023-24.

It won’t be possible to replace Connor’s finishing talent on the top line, and the power play may struggle in his absence. The 6-8 week timeline would bring him back right after the NHL’s All-Star Break in late January, or early February. The Jets will have to avoid going through an offensive drought without their top goal scorer. Here are three players who will need to step up in Connor’s absence.

Gabriel Vilardi

The first candidate that could step up in a big way over the next 6-8 weeks is the player who just missed six weeks with an MCL sprain, and that is Gabriel Vilardi. He scored his first goal as a Winnipeg Jet against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Dec 10, which ended up as the game-winner.

With Connor’s injury, he has been promoted to the top line with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers, and that line has shown instant chemistry in the small sample size they have been together. Vilardi has the ability to provide a goal-scoring touch to the top six, as he scored 23 goals in 63 games last season with the Los Angeles Kings before being traded to the Jets organization this most recent offseason.

Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Their previous game against the Los Angeles Kings was the most impressive for that group. Vilardi scored a goal and added three primary assists, along with Ehlers and Scheifele both scoring twice. This line singlehandedly provided the offence in what was arguably the Jets’ most impressive win of the season.

Latest News & Highlight

This combination is likely to stay put for the upcoming four-game homestand and will be a huge factor in whether or not the Jets will be able to keep up with a few high-powered, offensive juggernauts coming to town. In their limited sample size together, Money Puck has them recording a 73.1 percent expected goals percentage (xG%), and 67.3 percent Corsi %, as they have outscored their opponents 4-0. This is an incredible pace and if they are able to keep it up as a trio, the Jets will be able to weather the storm without Connor for the next two months or more.

Nikolaj Ehlers

Ehlers has consistently posted positive offensive results season-over-season, and even though he started slow this year, he seems to be heating up as of late. His latest performance featured a two-goal performance against the Los Angeles Kings.

Related: Jets: 25 Notable Numbers Through 25 Games

Ehlers’ second goal of the night against the Kings was a great indicator of the chemistry these three have shown in a small sample size. Vilardi is driving the middle expecting a pass from Scheifele, and Ehlers is already in full-flight as he knows Vilardi will be able to hit him in stride. Ehlers makes an incredible play off the rush to tie the game, as this line did all night against one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

We're officially on Nikolaj Ehlers hatty watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/d8T80RTozL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2023

Rick Bowness had plenty of praise for Ehlers after the Kings game, as he stated: “This is the best he’s played because he’s healthy. He’s 100% healthy… But when he’s skating like that he’s elite. It’s elite speed, skills, hockey IQ, you love to watch him play.”

Ehlers has been able to display his dynamic abilities in the offensive zone throughout his career, but this season, he experienced a slow start after missing the entirety of the preseason with neck spasms. He is well past that now, and over the past few games, he has been playing some of the best hockey of his career.

Cole Perfetti

Cole Perfetti has stepped up this season and has shattered the expectations that fans and management had for him before the season began. He has the ability to have the same impact that Ehlers and Vilardi are having if his ice time sees an increase over the next 6-8 weeks.

Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Perfetti’s ice time has been a major storyline to follow this year, as he has been able to put up 19 points in 28 games while rarely getting more than 15 minutes on ice per game. He showed great chemistry with Ehlers, who has now been bumped up to the top line, as the second line features Vladislav Namestnikov and Alex Iafallo. If Perfetti finds himself alongside a Nino Niederreiter, Ehlers, or Vilardi, he has the ability to rack up point totals and be a key factor offensively.

The Jets have returned home for a four-game homestand where they will face the Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, and Boston Bruins. Three original six opponents, and a rematch against arguably the best team in the Central Division. It will be a huge test for Winnipeg to see how they can weather the storm with Connor out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, but these three players could put those concerns to rest with some big offensive performances.