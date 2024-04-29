Oilers Shut Out Kings 1-0 in Game 4, Grab 3-1 Series Lead

After three matches during which one or both sides scored a flurry of goals, the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings engaged in a vintage, tightly contested, defensive battle on Sunday in Game 4. In theory, the result probably should have favored L.A. given Edmonton’s propensity to go for goals, but it was the Oilers who earned a narrow 1-0 victory. With that, Connor McDavid and company fly back home with a 3-1 series lead in their pocket and a chance to finish their opponents off in Game 5.

HEADING HOME 3-1 😎



The #Oilers defeat the Kings 1-0 in Game 4 at @cryptocomarena to take a 3-1 lead in Round 1. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/wflDgDnP7R — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 29, 2024

Stuart Skinner Shines Brightest

Given how Game 4 played out, it wouldn’t do to omit Oilers’ netminder Stuart Skinner‘s excellent night. He performed under regular pressure on Sunday, shielding his net from 33 shots for a brilliant shutout. Things got dicey in the third period, with the Kings knowing they had to do something to at least send the tilt to extra time, but Skinner shut the door in the face of everything the opposition sent in his direction.

Related: Evander Kane Mocks Reporter While Embracing Playoff “Drama”

As alluded to, the biggest irony is that this should have been the sort of game that the Kings relish. They did, to the extent that they had the lion’s share of chances, but Edmonton’s defense is not to be overlooked, working like mad to frustrate Los Angeles as much as possible, including 20 blocked shots.

As for the lone scorer, that came courtesy of Evan Bouchard at 11:49 of the second period. He blasted a Leon Draisaitl pass from the blue line on the power play. Speaking of the power play, the Oilers have been sensational all series long, operating at a mesmeric 50% through four contests.

The Oilers’ opportunity to put the Kings to the sword comes Wednesday at home in Game 5.