Stars Even Series With 4-2 Win Over Golden Knights

On Monday night, the visiting team won their fourth game of the Western Conference Quarter-Final matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights, with the Stars pulling out a 4-2 win at T-Mobile Arena. The victory evened the series at 2-2 between the top seed in the West and the bottom wildcard team.

Star’s fourth liner, Ty Dellandrea, broke the 2-2 tie in the final two minutes of the second period with another shot that snuck in under the crossbar on Logan Thompson at 18:34. He gave the visitors their first lead since the early stages of the second period in Game 3. His even-strength goal stood as the game-winner, handing the home team their fourth consecutive defeat in the series.

Between the pipes, Thompson kept the reigning champions in the game, making 28 saves in the defeat, while Jake Oettinger bounced back with his second straight win, stopping 33 shots in Game 4. Since dropping the first contests at home, he’s buckled down and only surrendered four goals for a .942 save percentage. Meanwhile, Thompson’s .915 SV% ranks ninth among netminders who’ve played more than one game.

After falling behind 1-0 and 2-1, Dellandrea’s lamplighter was Dallas’ second straight goal after Wyatt Johnston tied the contest with a powerplay goal at 9:45. His third goal of the series gave him the team lead and was an equalizer after Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel sent the T-Mobile crowd into a frenzy with his third of the playoffs to restore the Vegas one-goal lead at 3:09 of the second.

The Golden Knights opened the scoring at 14:25 of the first period when Michael Amadio potted his first of the series with a seeing-eye shot that snuck under the left of Oettinger and fell beyond the goal line. The opening goal was the first time Vegas opened the scoring since Game 1.

However, their lead was short-lived when Evgenii Dadonov scored from an impossible angle, banking one of Thompson’s shoulder, mask, and crossbar at 17:52 of the opening period. In the closing minutes, with Thompson on the bench, Roope Hintz finished the scoring for Dallas with an empty net goal at 18:38 of the third.

Game 5 is on Wednesday back at American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. ET.