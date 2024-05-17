Kreider’s Third Period Hat Trick Leads Rangers to Series Win

Chris Kreider picked up a natural hat trick in the third period to lead the New York Rangers’ comeback and defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 and secure the series victory. Kreider became the third player in Rangers history to score three goals in a single playoff period, joining Mark Messier (3rd period; Game 6 of 1994 conference finals) and Wayne Gretzky (2nd period; Game 4 of 1997 conference quarterfinals).

KREIDER HAT TRICK AND GO-AHEAD GOAL! 🧢 pic.twitter.com/nWx9DqFAGn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 17, 2024

Martin Necas opened the scoring in the first period for the Hurricanes, who took the one-goal lead into the first intermission. The Hurricanes jumped out to a two-goal lead on a Seth Jarvis power-play goal in the second period before Vincent Trochek scored to cut the Hurricanes’ lead to one.

Trocheck is one of three players to score at least six goals through 10 games of a postseason for the Rangers over the past 20 years, following Kreider (6 in 2023 & 2022) and Michael Nylander (6 in 2007).

The Hurricanes regained their two-goal advantage midway through the third period on a Sebastian Aho tally. Andrei Svechnikov recorded his 20th and 21st career postseason assists, tying Jordan Staal for the fifth most in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history.

Kreider scored twice in the third period, with the second goal occurring on the power-play, tying the game just over the midway point of the third period before completing his hat trick.

Barclay Goodrow scored an empty netter to give the Rangers their final margin of victory.

News and Notes

Mika Zibanejad factored on Kreider’s first goal and became the third player in Rangers history with 10 assists in potential series-clinching games, joining Brian Leetch (14) and Messier (11).

The Rangers became the second team in NHL history to overcome a multi-goal third-period deficit to clinch a series on multiple occasions (also Game 6 of the 1940 Stanley Cup Final). The only other franchise to do so are the Montreal Canadiens(5x).

The Rangers became the sixth Presidents’ Trophy winner to advance to the conference finals in the past 20 years (since 2004). The others: 2014-15 Rangers, 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks, 2010-11 Vancouver Canucks, 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings and 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres. Chicago and Detroit are the only clubs that went on to win the Stanley Cup.

The Rangers will face the winner of the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers. The Panthers hold a 3-2 series advantage heading into Game 6 on Friday, May 17.