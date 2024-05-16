Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – Game 5

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 5 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(2P) OILERS at (1P) CANUCKS

Western Conference Second Round, Game 5

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane

Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Philip Broberg

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher, Connor Brown

Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)

Status report:

The Oilers will again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as they did in a 3-2 win in Game 4.

Soucy returns from a one-game suspension for cross-checking McDavid after Game 3.

Juulsen, a defenseman, comes out of the lineup after filling in for Soucy in Game 4.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Lindholm — Elias Pettersson

Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Nils Aman — Vasily Podkilzin

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith



Scratched: Mark Friedman, Christian Wolanin, Noah Juulsen, Sam Lafferty, Ilya Mikheyev, Linus Karlsson

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks are making changes to three of their forward lines, taking Karlsson, Lafferty and Mikheyev out; it will be the first scratch of the Stanley Cup Playoffs each for Lafferty and Mikheyev, the latter of whom playing on a line with Pettersson in Game 4.

Podkolzin will make his postseason debut.

Hoglander returns after being a healthy scratch the past two games … Di Giuseppe returns after missing Games 3 and 4 for personal reasons.

