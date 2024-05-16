Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – Game 5

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 5 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(2P) OILERS at (1P) CANUCKS
Western Conference Second Round, Game 5
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Best-of-7 series tied 2-2
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane
Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Philip Broberg
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Sam Carrick, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher, Connor Brown
Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)
Status report:
- The Oilers will again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as they did in a 3-2 win in Game 4.
- Soucy returns from a one-game suspension for cross-checking McDavid after Game 3.
- Juulsen, a defenseman, comes out of the lineup after filling in for Soucy in Game 4.
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Lindholm — Elias Pettersson
Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Nils Aman — Vasily Podkilzin
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Christian Wolanin, Noah Juulsen, Sam Lafferty, Ilya Mikheyev, Linus Karlsson
Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Canucks are making changes to three of their forward lines, taking Karlsson, Lafferty and Mikheyev out; it will be the first scratch of the Stanley Cup Playoffs each for Lafferty and Mikheyev, the latter of whom playing on a line with Pettersson in Game 4.
- Podkolzin will make his postseason debut.
- Hoglander returns after being a healthy scratch the past two games … Di Giuseppe returns after missing Games 3 and 4 for personal reasons.
