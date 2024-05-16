Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Hurricanes – Game 6

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight for Game 6 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1M) RANGERS at (2M) HURRICANES

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 6

New York leads best-of-7 series 3-2

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS, CBC

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Filip Chytil, Matt Rempe

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Status report:

Kreider, who did not practice Wednesday, participated in the Rangers’ optional morning skate and confirmed he will play.

The Rangers swapped the second and third defense pairs in practice Wednesday, reuniting Miller with Trouba and Gustafsson with Schneider.

Brodzinski will replace Rempe on the fourth line.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Maxime Comtois, Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.

Pesce returned to practice Wednesday but will not play.

