Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Hurricanes – Game 6

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight for Game 6 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1M) RANGERS at (2M) HURRICANES

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 6

New York leads best-of-7 series 3-2

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS, CBC

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Filip Chytil, Matt Rempe

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Status report:

  • Kreider, who did not practice Wednesday, participated in the Rangers’ optional morning skate and confirmed he will play.
  • The Rangers swapped the second and third defense pairs in practice Wednesday, reuniting Miller with Trouba and Gustafsson with Schneider.
  • Brodzinski will replace Rempe on the fourth line.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Maxime Comtois, Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

  • The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.
  • Pesce returned to practice Wednesday but will not play.

