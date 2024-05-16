Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Hurricanes – Game 6

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight for Game 6 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1M) RANGERS at (2M) HURRICANES
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 6
New York leads best-of-7 series 3-2
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS, CBC
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Filip Chytil, Matt Rempe
Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)
Status report:
- Kreider, who did not practice Wednesday, participated in the Rangers’ optional morning skate and confirmed he will play.
- The Rangers swapped the second and third defense pairs in practice Wednesday, reuniting Miller with Trouba and Gustafsson with Schneider.
- Brodzinski will replace Rempe on the fourth line.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov
Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas
Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Maxime Comtois, Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley
Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.
- Pesce returned to practice Wednesday but will not play.
