Canucks Grind Out Victory vs Predators, Win Playoff Series

The Vancouver Canucks got a goal from Pius Suter late in the third period to get a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators and win their first-round series in the NHL Playoffs.

The Canucks were looking to close out the series on the road, as they are 4-0-0 in Nashville this year and have outscored the Predators 14-8 through their four games at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators were hoping to build off the last win and enjoy the emotional highs of a gutsy, series-extending road win on Tuesday. The team knew an ‘Etch-a-Sketch’ mentality was needed if they wanted to ice another winning performance in Game 6.

After all of the saves on him this game, it is just poetry that Pius Suter gives the Canucks the 1-0 lead!



Elias Lindholm was whistled for a penalty with 33 seconds left in the game, but the Predators could not take advantage of the power play opportunity to tie the game and force overtime.

Game Notes

Juuse Saros was looking to join Pekka Rinne (5 SO) and Tomas Vokoun (1 SO) as the third Predators goaltender to record a shutout in the playoffs. Rinne is the only one to do so in a potential elimination game (Game 6 of 2018 second round).

The Canucks continue to excel on defense, as they are allowing 6.94 high-danger chances against per 60 minutes at five-on-five. That is the best in the league for defending against high-danger scoring chances. They also rank number one in the league for allowing scoring chances against per 60 minutes – only allowing 19.8/60 at five-on-five.

Vancouver’s biggest issue this postseason has been its inaccuracy in the slot. The Canucks have hit the net on only 46.1 percent of their attempts from that area—down from 59.7 percent in the regular season. That is the worst mark among playoff teams. (All other participants are above 50 percent.)

Second-chance goals were a big part of the Canucks’ offense in the regular season. They were second in the league with 39 rebound goals and averaged 2.02 rebound chances per game (11th). Vancouver, however, has yet to score a rebound goal on five chances against Nashville.

Vancouver will face the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs.