Rangers Acquire Jack Roslovic From Blue Jackets

With their eyes set on making a run in the 2024 playoffs, the New York Rangers have added more talent to their already strong lineup by acquiring Jack Roslovic from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a conditional fourth-round pick that becomes a third-round selection if New York reaches the Stanley Cup Final.

For Roslovic, the 2023-24 season has been a down year, as he has only scored three goals and 12 points in 30 games played. However, he is a proven veteran coming off 40-plus point seasons, and he is the perfect depth addition for any team.

If you’re Columbus, trading Roslovic now makes sense. He’s been with the franchise for four seasons and is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The franchise got the three best seasons of his career so far (in terms of points at least) and they recouped an asset for that player as well. So, in a vacuum, this deal was great.

However, this isn’t going to make Blue Jackets fans feel any better. The 2023-24 season was supposed to be a step forward for the franchise, with players like Roslovic playing meaningful minutes while pumping up their point totals to new career highest en route to the playoffs.

Instead, everything has just fallen apart, with the entire franchise trapped in a confused malaise. Perhaps firing former general manager Jarmo Kekalainen will be the start of change, but another deadline selling a player like Roslovic instead of playing meaningful games is a sign that the positive future is still a ways off in Columbus.

A Healthy Roslovic Will be Impactful for Rangers

While Columbus will be sad to see Roslovic go, New York should only be excited to add him to their roster. When healthy, Roslovic is that perfect third-line forward who can chip in offense, kill penalties, and just play a well-rounded game. Sure, none of this is the sexy top-pairing winger you dream of, but he’s the kind of player that will help you win a Stanley Cup.

For the Rangers, that is the only goal. Roslovic on his own isn’t a true all-in push, but he is a smart pickup to shore up depth for a long postseason run. As long as he can stay healthy, he will only make the team better. Plus, all he cost was a mid-round pick, which is not much for a team with goals like New York.