Bruins Acquire Andrew Peeke From The Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins have acquired Andrew Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Jakub Zboril and a third-round pick.

The Bruins have added some gritty defensive depth to their blueline, while the Blue Jackets have opened up some cap room and got a defencemen in return.

Bruins Look For Defense First

After acquiring Patrick Maroon from the Minnesota Wild to bolster the bottom six they will hope Peeke can strengthen the bottom pairing on the blue line. Peeke is only 25 years old and, on the season, has one goal and seven assists for eight points, which isn’t great but probably not what they acquired him for. His time in Columbus wasn’t developing very well, so a change of scenery and entering a Bruins-type defensive scheme could do wonders for his growth and development.

Andrew Peeke, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But don’t expect much offense regardless. Peeke’s a solid stay-at-home type of defenseman, according to data from hockey analytics website JfreshHockey. In 23 games this year with the Blue Jackets, Peeke’s Corsi for percentage was 45.55, while expected goals were 38.84, according to Natural Stat Trick. The numbers aren’t pretty – but it probably has to do with his team, which is in last place in the Metropolitan Division.

Andrew Peeke, acquired by BOS, is a physical defence-only depth right defenceman. Carved out a role for himself in Columbus despite doing very little with the puck, but lost his spot in the lineup and was a frequent healthy scratch. Bruins think they can sort that out. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/RgiGOQqMf1 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 8, 2024

Zboril, meanwhile, hasn’t lived up to his draft position, which was 13th overall in 2015 and has appeared in just 76 games. While it’s unclear if he will have an NHL future, the Czechian native could get an opportunity with the Blue Jackets.

Bruins Quieter This Deadline

Acquiring Maroon and Peeke aren’t flashy moves, but the organization appears to be looking for size heading into the playoffs. The Bruins have been quiet this trade deadline compared to recent ones: For example, last year they made big splashes by adding Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov, and Garnet Hathaway, which cost them multiple first-round picks and more. That limits what can be done in the future and sometimes teams are constrained from making bigger moves.

Pat Maroon, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Currently, the Bruins only have two picks inside the top three rounds in the next two years. But if the Peeke addition works out, the team won’t just be getting him as a rental. He is signed for two more years after this one at a cap hit of $2.75 million. The former second-round pick is going to play and isn’t just in Boston to be the new seventh defenseman.

The term could be risky if it doesn’t work out because the Bruins will be stuck with the contract and gave up a mid-round pick. Currently, the Bruins sit second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Florida Panthers.