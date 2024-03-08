Bruins Acquire Maroon From Wild for Late-Round Draft Pick

The Boston Bruins have acquired veteran forward Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild for a late-round conditional draft pick, as per Michael Russo.

Veteran Maroon Brings Championship Pedigree

Is Pat Maroon a Stanley-Cup good luck charm? It certainly seems that way.

Maroon, a big-bodied and physical 35-year-old forward, won three-straight Cups from 2019-2021 (one with the St. Louis Blues and two with the Tampa Bay Lightning) and is considered a two-way depth forward at this point in his career.

He was in his first season with the Wild, who acquired him in a trade with the Lightning last July. Maroon has four goals and 12 assists for 16 points this season to go along with 60 penalty minutes and in 778-career games between the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Blues, Lightning, and Wild, has 121 goals and 183 assists for 340 points and 990 penalty minutes.

Pat Maroon, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Maroon is an experienced postseason performer who has gone on some deep Cup runs (which the Bruins, second in the Atlantic with 89 points, are hoping to do this spring after winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season but losing in the first round.) In 150-career playoff games, he has 23 goals and 28 assists for 51 points.

Maroon is in the second season of a two-year deal with a $1-million average annual value and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He had back surgery on Feb. 7 and was scheduled to be out for four-to-six weeks. He last played on Jan. 27 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Some observers will find it funny that Maroon is heading to the Bruins’ organization considering Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards received some backlash in 2022 for making some rude on-air comments about Maroon’s weight.

Wild Falling Behind in Central, Looking to Future

While the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Winnipeg Jets are all loading up for Cup runs in the Central Division, the Wild are selling off some assets. The Wild currently sit sixth in the Central with 66 points and their playoff hopes are dwindling as they are seven points out of the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

Yesterday, general manager Bill Guerin traded Brandon Duhaime to the Colorado Avalanche for for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

While the exact return for Maroon is currently unknown, it’s clear Guerin’s priority at this deadline is to recoup draft picks by flipping some of his bottom-six UFAs. The organization has traded away some of their draft picks in recent years and own six in the 2024 Draft and five in the 2025 Draft.