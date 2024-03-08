Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Knies, Marchand & Playoff Match

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday reflected their overall performance during the game. They seemed fatigued and unable to match the speed and intensity of the Bruins.

While both teams had a busy schedule, playing three games in four nights, the Maple Leafs also played an overtime game on Wednesday. The travel between Toronto and Boston likely added to the Blue & White’s exhaustion. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, the Maple Leafs failed to show up, and the Bruins capitalized on their lackluster performance.

Maple Leafs fans have to hope that it’s the travel and the weariness that made the difference. However, Boston’s win extended their winning streak against Toronto to seven games. The last time Toronto defeated the Bruins was on November 22, 2022. The two teams also met on Monday night in Toronto, where Boston once again emerged victorious with a score of 4-1.

Item One: Three Reasons the Maple Leafs Lost Thursday’s Game

There were (at least) three reasons the Maple Leafs lost last night’s game. First, they simply had too many defensive lapses. They struggled defensively, allowing the Bruins to capitalize on turnovers and defensive breakdowns. Boston then converted these turnovers into scoring chances, including a fast-break goal by Trent Frederic after a Toronto turnover.

Second, once again, the Maple Leafs could not pick up their offensive production. Despite being a potent offensive team, they failed to generate enough scoring chances against goalie Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins’ defense. Toronto’s only goal was scored by Mitch Marner, but no one else could muster enough firepower to overcome Boston’s strong defensive play.

Mitch Marner scored the Toronto Maple Leafs only goal last night.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Third, the Maple Leafs lost the battle of physicality and intensity. The Bruins set the tone early with their physical play. They finished checks and controlled the physical battles along the boards. Their aggressive style disrupted the Maple Leafs’ rhythm and limited their ability to create scoring chances.

Item Two: Joseph Woll Loses His Second Since Coming Back

The game was Joseph Woll’s third game since returning from his nearly three-month absence recovering from a high-ankle injury. It was his second straight loss. While he made some good saves, he still allowed four goals, and it didn’t seem to be his best effort.

Is his timing off or is it simply that his team has fallen apart in front of him? Since he’s returned, he has a 1-2-0 record. Two of those losses were to the Bruins, allowing four goals in each.

Item Three: Matthew Knies Forced to Leave Game with Injury

Matthew Knies had to leave Thursday’s game with an undisclosed injury. Fortunately, it is not believed to be serious, although I have not heard news today. Knies only played for 3:18 before exiting the game. On the season, he has put up 11 goals and 15 assists (for 26 points). He also has 31 penalty minutes and 129 hits in 60 games this season.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

The hit on Knies came from well-known agitator Brad Marchand, and there’s (always) the question of whether Marchand was intentionally trying to injure Knies or not. Was it a “Bang Bang” play and not a dirty hit or was it another example of how often Marchand crosses the line?

If Knies is unable to play in Saturday’s game in Montreal against the Canadiens, likely Pontus Holmberg will draw in to fill his spot.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With less than 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Maple Leafs will likely finish in third place in the Atlantic Division. They now trail the Bruins by nine points and the Florida Panthers by ten. In addition, both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings are eight points behind Toronto.

The Maple Leafs will therefore likely start the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with an away game in either Boston or Florida. This might not be comforting for Maple Leafs fans because either team will present a huge challenge. However, you have to beat the best to win the Stanley Cup, anyway. In addition, the Maple Leafs have played better on the road than at home this season.

We’ll see.