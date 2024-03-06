Panthers Acquire Vladimir Tarasenko From the Senators

The Florida Panthers have acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick. Tarasenko’s contract is up at the end of this season and could be a candidate for an extension.

Related: 2024 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

Ottawa retains 50 percent on Tarasenko in the trade with Florida.

Going to Ottawa from Florida:

2024 4th RD pick (which becomes 2026 3rd RD pick if Panthers win Cup)

2025 3rd Rd pick — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024

The condition on the 2024 draft pick is that if the Panthers win the 2024 Stanley Cup, the pick becomes a 2024 third-round draft pick. The Senators have retained 50 percent ($2.5 million) on Tarasenko’s $5 million cap hit for this season.

Panthers Get Scoring Depth

The Panthers have a lot of firepower in their top nine, but adding Tarasenko really bolsters the depth that the Stanley Cup contenders already have. Through 57 games this season, Tarasenko has 17 goals and 41 points. He is a true proven goal-scorer who can slide into the lineup anywhere.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With strong right-wing depth already, it could make sense for Tarasenko to play on the left side with Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart. On top of that, he can help out on the fifth-ranked power play in the league. This is the second season in a row that Tarasenko has been dealt to a contender at the deadline as he searches for his second Stanley Cup.

Senators Add Picks to the Cupboard

While it is a bit of an underwhelming return, the Senators got the assets they needed. With a weak prospect pool and having dealt so many draft picks over the past few seasons, it was important for them to be able to add some picks to the pile. Was the expectation of a late first- or second-round pick be a bit much? Maybe, but two mid-round picks aren’t quite what was expected on this return.