Grading Hurricanes’ Surprising Trade for Evgeny Kuznetsov

The Carolina Hurricanes went big last night, acquiring Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins for three prospects, two draft picks, and Michael Bunting. It appears they’re not done, as early this morning, Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun reported they were acquiring Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals. Here are the full details:

Pending trading call, Evgeni Kuznetsov is being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2025 third-round pick.

Washington is retaining 50 percent on Kuznetsov (one more year next season at a $7.8 M AAV) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

This is a bit of a surprising move for Carolina. The Hurricanes’ center depth is solid, but they seem to think they could use a boost down the middle heading into the playoffs. Was Kuznetsov the right move, especially since he has a year and a half left on his contract? Plus, the Capitals part ways with a player they’ve been looking to move for quite some time. Here are trade grades for each side.

Acquiring Kuznetsov a Gamble

Guentzel was the perfect fit for the Hurricanes, but I’m not sure about the fit with Kuznetsov. His play has declined significantly over the last two seasons since he posted 78 points in 79 games in 2021-22. At the time of the trade, he had just six goals and 17 points in 43 games — a pace of 32 points over 82 games.

Kuznetsov’s underlying numbers have completely cratered over the last two seasons. He finished 2022-23 with a total goals above replacement (GAR) of minus-9.1 and has a GAR of minus-10.2 this season. His five-on-five scoring has dried up, and he can’t drive play as he did during his prime.

Kuznetsov was never a great defensive player, but his defensive impacts have fallen off a cliff, too. Surprisingly enough, he still adds value on the penalty kill, and his playmaking is still solid. But there’s not much to like about where his game is right now. He just may not be the player he used to be:

Evgeny Kuznetsov, acquired by CAR, is a pure playmaking centre whose deficiency in pretty much every area of the game except passing and (oddly enough) killing penalties has made him one of the most negative-impact playdrivers in the league the past two seasons. #CauseChaos pic.twitter.com/zHMz6RWCrt — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 8, 2024

The Hurricanes must think there’s something about Kuznetsov’s game that they’re missing in their lineup. I’m not sure what it is, but with their playing style, they might be able to shelter some of his deficiencies. If there’s a coach who can at least stabilize his game, it’s probably Rod Brind’Amour, too.

The Hurricanes only gave up a 2025 third-round pick to acquire Kuznetsov, but that seems like a bit of a high price, considering his contract runs through the end of the next season. Perhaps the Capitals retaining 50 percent of his cap hit had something to do with that, but even then, it seems like a high price to pay. That’s especially true if Kuznetsov isn’t the player he used to be, which seems like that may be the case.

Hurricanes Grade: C+

Capitals Do Right by Kuznetsov

It was clear that the Capitals were ready to move on from Kuznetsov once they placed him on waivers after he came out of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program about a week ago. They had been trying to move him for a couple of years, but his contract proved burdensome. They were always going to have to eat 50 percent of his $7.8 million cap hit, which is why a trade probably took so long to occur.

Given how he’s played lately, getting a third-round pick for Kuznetsov is a win, in my opinion. We know he’s had off-ice issues (we wish him the best), so that might have scared some teams off in the trade market. I’m not saying that’s right, but it’s a possibility. Plus, with his contract not matching his play, I can’t imagine he had much of a market.

Evgeny Kuznetsov with the Washington Capitals (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Capitals have made it clear that they’re retooling for next season, having moved Anthony Mantha, Joel Edmundson and Kuznetsov ahead of today’s 3 PM deadline, and they could have more moves lined up. They’ve done well with all their trades, including dealing Kuznetsov for a mid-round pick. They could be an interesting team to watch this summer with all the draft capital they’ve accumulated.

Capitals Grade: B+

