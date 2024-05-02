Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Maple Leafs – Game 6

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight for Game 6 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(2A) BRUINS at (3A) MAPLE LEAFS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, TBS, MAX
Boston leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Bruins projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Patrick Maroon
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Jakub Lauko, Matt Grzelcyk
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Danton Heinen (undisclosed)
Status report
- Heinen is day to day; the forward did not take part in the Bruins morning skate Thursday and will be replaced in the lineup by Beecher, who was a healthy scratch for Game 5.
- Shattenkirk, a healthy scratch in Game 5, will return and replace Grzelcyk.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, TJ Brodie
Injured: Auston Matthews (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Bobby McMann (lower body)
- Matthews will miss his second straight game; the center did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate Thursday after skating on his own Wednesday.
- McMann was on the ice prior to the morning skate but will not play.
