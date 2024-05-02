Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Maple Leafs – Game 6

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight for Game 6 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2A) BRUINS at (3A) MAPLE LEAFS

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, TBS, MAX

Boston leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Patrick Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Jakub Lauko, Matt Grzelcyk

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Danton Heinen (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Heinen is day to day; the forward did not take part in the Bruins morning skate Thursday and will be replaced in the lineup by Beecher, who was a healthy scratch for Game 5.
  • Shattenkirk, a healthy scratch in Game 5, will return and replace Grzelcyk.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson  — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, TJ Brodie

Injured: Auston Matthews (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Bobby McMann (lower body)

  • Matthews will miss his second straight game; the center did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate Thursday after skating on his own Wednesday.
  • McMann was on the ice prior to the morning skate but will not play.

