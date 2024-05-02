Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Maple Leafs – Game 6

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight for Game 6 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, TBS, MAX

Boston leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Patrick Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Jakub Lauko, Matt Grzelcyk

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Danton Heinen (undisclosed)

Status report

Heinen is day to day; the forward did not take part in the Bruins morning skate Thursday and will be replaced in the lineup by Beecher, who was a healthy scratch for Game 5.

Shattenkirk, a healthy scratch in Game 5, will return and replace Grzelcyk.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, TJ Brodie

Injured: Auston Matthews (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Bobby McMann (lower body)

Matthews will miss his second straight game; the center did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate Thursday after skating on his own Wednesday.

McMann was on the ice prior to the morning skate but will not play.

