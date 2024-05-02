May 2 Hockey Birthdays: Richards, Chimera, Russell

On May 2, we celebrate the birthdays of 18 past and present NHL players. Today’s list includes a two-time Stanley Cup winner and several veterans who wore many of different sweaters throughout their careers. Let’s look at some names blowing out candles today.

Brad Richards (1980)

Brad Richards turns 44 today and is a former NHL player that many debate whether or not he belongs in the Hockey Hall of Fame. During his 15-year career, the native of Murray Harbour, Prince Edward Island, Canada, won the Stanley Cup in 2004 while capturing the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP. He also won the Lady Byng that season, scoring 79 points in 82 games with 12 penalty minutes.

Brad Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

During his rookie season in 2000-01, Richards netted 62 points in 82 games and was named to the All-Rookie team. He played seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who drafted him in the third round (64th overall) of the 1998 Entry Draft. In 552 games, he netted 150 goals and 489 points before being dealt to the Dallas Stars at the 2008 Trade Deadline.

While in Dallas, Richards played in his only All-Star Game (2011), finishing his 220-game tenure with 227 points. He then opted to sign as a free agent with the New York Rangers in 2012. After three seasons on Broadway, including appearing in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, Richards moved on to the Chicago Blackhawks, winning his second championship in 2015 before wrapping up his career with the Detroit Red Wings in 2015-16. In 1,126 games, he collected 298 goals, 634 assists, and 932 points. Richards is the only skater born on May 2 with his name on the Stanley Cup.

Jason Chimera (1979)

Jason Chimera is an Edmonton, Alberta, Canada native drafted by his hometown team at the 1997 Entry Draft. As a fifth-round pick (121st overall), he played 17 years in the NHL, including the first four with the Oilers (2000 to 2004). After 130 games (36 points), Edmonton traded him to the Arizona Coyotes, who then flipped him to the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he played for five seasons from 2005 to 2009.

Chimera had more opportunities with the Blue Jackets and collected 136 points in 331 games, but his tenure ended when Columbus traded him to the Washington Capitals in December 2009. Before his stint with the Capitals, he played in only six playoff games but had the best stint of his career with Washington, scoring 197 points in 490 games while adding 26 points in 63 playoff games. During his final two seasons, he split time between the New York Islanders and Anaheim Ducks, retiring after 2017-18 with 415 points in 1,107 games.

Kris Russell (1987)

Kris Russell is another Alberta native and well-traveled NHLer celebrating his birthday today. He began his career with the Blue Jackets, who selected him in the third round (67th overall) of the 2005 Entry Draft. After five seasons with the organization, where he netted 77 points in 339 games, they dealt him to the St. Louis Blues in November 2011, where he played 76 games for two seasons.

During the 2013 offseason, the Blues sent him to the Calgary Flames, where he had his best season with 34 points (30 assists) in 2014-15. Eventually, his time in Southern Alberta ended when the Flames traded him to the Stars, where he played only 11 games before signing as a free agent with the Oilers. Although Russell only had 77 points in Edmonton, he appeared in 339 games and became one of the league’s top shot blockers. He retired in 2022 with 254 points in 912 games.

Inactive Players Celebrating Birthdays (Age)