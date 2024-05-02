Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 6: Ghosts of Postseason Past

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins will face off in Game 6 tonight at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena as ghosts of postseasons past whoosh heavily through the air. For the Bruins, the spectre of last season’s collapse casts a long shadow, while the Maple Leafs grapple with the weight of recent playoff disappointments on home ice.

As these two Original Six franchises brace for their pivotal showdown, one question hangs in the balance: Whose ghosts will have emerged to haunt the loudest when the final horn sounds?

Can the Maple Leafs Play at Home Like They Play on the Road?

The Maple Leafs’ home ice struggles are a concern. They enter tonight’s game with a dismal record of seven losses in their last eight playoff games in Toronto. Head coach Sheldon Keefe recognizes the discrepancy between the team’s play at home and on the road and noted that his team needs to engage the same intensity and simplicity they’ve displayed on the road. That strategy revolves around maintaining an aggressive forecheck and a direct approach to puck movement, focusing on creating offensive chances while resisting the pressure of performing in front of their home crowd.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Keefe has reiterated the importance of sticking to the team’s successful road game plan, regardless of where the game is played. While recognizing the significance of playing at home and the support of the fan base, Keefe emphasized that their primary focus should be on replicating the process that has yielded success away from home. Despite their loss in Game 1, the Maple Leafs have won two of the three games they’ve played in Boston.

For Keefe, that means adhering to the preferred style of play that brings results. They’ve already shown their capability to execute their game plan effectively. Now they have to do it.

Keefe’s message to the team highlighted the need to avoid being tempted to put on a show for the home crowd. Instead, he is looking for a gritty style of play focused on penetrating the Bruins’ defence, relentless forechecking, and efficient puck cycling to generate scoring chances. By adhering to these three principles, the Maple Leafs can overcome their home ice heartaches and channel their road success into a Game 6 victory.

Although the Maple Leafs Are Facing Elimination, Has the Pressure Shifted Back to Boston

In the shadows of the Maple Leafs’ celebration of their Game 5 triumph, the pressure shifted back onto the Bruins. About a year ago, they suffered a postseason collapse. Will last season return to haunt them? Is it possible that after squandering a 3-1 series lead to the Florida Panthers, it could happen again? The rumours from the Bruins’ camp only intensify now that the team is looking back to last season as they head into Game 6.

Head coach Jim Montgomery’s dissatisfaction following Game 5 hinted at tension within the Bruins’ locker room, reflecting the urgency to avoid a repeat of last year’s dramatic exit. The parallels between this year’s scenario and last season’s amplify the expectations on Boston to rewrite their postseason narrative. Will the short video of the referee “accidentally” tackling Brad Marchand become a meme and a metaphor for the Bruins’ plight?

The linesman accidentally takes out Marchand 🤭 pic.twitter.com/hoaam3kcNi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2024

In a strategic move similar to the Panthers’ tactic against the Bruins last postseason, the Maple Leafs changed their Game 5 goaltender. Joseph Woll came in, stood tall, and beat Jeremy Swayman for the first time in the series. Swayman still played well, but he looked beatable. Will that give the Maple Leafs more Game 6 determination?

The Game 5 analytics favoured the Maple Leafs in huge ways. Their top two lines, even without Auston Matthews, carried the play at five-on-five. Max Domi filled in well and was a faceoff demon. Another young rookie—Matthew Knies—seemed un-spooked by the pressure and even seemed to enjoy getting in David Pastrnak’s face.

As the series approaches its climax, both teams brace for a psychological battle as crucial as the physical one. But this time, could Boston feel the increasing pressure to stave off another potential collapse?

What Could Happen in Game 6?

There will be tension when the puck drops tonight, and there are two possibilities. First, the Maple Leafs could finally conquer their home ice demons, propelled by the support of their fervent fans. Second, the Bruins will maintain their composure and strategic edge and rewrite their postseason narrative from last year.

Both teams are grappling with apparitions. If the Maple Leafs can win, they will have to do it one more time in Boston. But we now know this is possible. They have been here before with these same Bruins. But that’s another playoff ghost story to tell. One spook at a time for now.