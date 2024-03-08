Stars’ Stankoven Off to an Incredible Start

The Dallas Stars have had a terrific season, currently finding themselves on top of the Central Division and fourth in the entire NHL. The team has one of the best all-around rosters in the entire NHL, with virtually no weaknesses, especially with the recent acquisition of Chris Tanev. More recently, however, Stars rookie sensation Logan Stankoven has been helping the team win three straight games and four of their past six games. The two-time WJC gold medalist has not missed a beat since being called up from the AHL and is producing at the right time for the Stars.

Stankoven’s Career Path

Logan Stankoven has been a star at every level he’s played, starting in the WHL, where his strong play for the Kamloops Blazers got him selected 47th overall by the Stars in 2021. Many expected him to be selected in the first round at the very least, but due to his smaller stature of 5-foot-9, he slipped to Round 2. Stankoven has not let his smaller size stop him, however, as he is now looking like one of the biggest steals of the entire 2021 draft.

In his time in juniors, Stankoven put up 260 points in just 179 games, all played with the Kamloops Blazers. His terrific play earned him the honour of CHL Player of the Year in 2022, as well as a spot on Team Canada for the 2022 and 2023 World Juniors. At the two tournaments, he was a star, scoring 21 points in 14 games and (as mentioned before) winning Gold in both tournaments. He has had one of the most impressive junior careers we’ve seen in a while and has once again been a star at the pro level.

Logan Stankoven, Dallas Stars (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stankoven started the 2023-24 season with the Dallas Stars’ AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, where he was an instant force for the team. Before his call-up a few weeks back, he was actually leading the entire AHL in points, scoring at a torrid pace for a 20-year-old rookie. His 57 points in 47 games for Texas still ranks him second overall in the entire league (behind teammate Mavrik Bourque), despite missing a number of games due to his call-up to the NHL.

Stankoven’s NHL Career So Far

Now in the NHL, Stankoven has made an instant impact with the Stars, scoring five goals and eight points in just six games. He recorded his first NHL goal in just his second match, which came against the New York Islanders, and set a career-high with a four-point game vs. the San Jose Sharks only two nights ago.

Stankoven adds to an already strong Dallas Stars forward group, which is arguably one of the deepest in the entire league. The rookie has recently found himself on the Stars’ so-called “third-line,” playing right-wing alongside Jamie Benn and second-year player Wyatt Johnston. The trio has done well so far, with their best performance as a line coming in last Tuesday’s game vs. the Sharks. The group combined for six goals and 13 points in the Stars’ 7-6 comeback victory vs San Jose, which saw the team rally from a three-goal deficit in the final ten minutes of the third period. Stankoven has been terrific so far with Dallas, and there’s no reason to believe he can’t keep this up.

You Might Also Like

As previously mentioned, the Stars are looking like one of the top contenders for the Stanley Cup, and while their recent trade for Chris Tanev is a good start, who knows if they’re done making moves yet. One thing is for sure: Stankoven now has helped them save assets, as his strong play proves they don’t need to trade for a forward. Adding from within has improved an already great forward group, and if the Stars still want to trade for another player, they can use their remaining assets on another defenseman to join Tanev or a backup goalie for Jake Oettinger.

Regardless, Logan Stankoven’s first few games in the NHL have been a thrill to watch, and it’ll be extremely interesting to see how he does in the playoffs.