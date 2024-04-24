Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Stars – Game 2

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 2 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(2WC) GOLDEN KNIGHTS at (1C) STARS
Western Conference First Round, Game 2
9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360
Vegas leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Chandler Stephenson — Tomas Hertl — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha
William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Michael Amadio, Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Status report
- Hague, a defenseman, is day to day after being injured late in the third period of a 4-3 win in Game 1 on Monday, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Craig Smith
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
- The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in Game 1.
