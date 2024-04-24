Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Stars – Game 2

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 2 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Western Conference First Round, Game 2

9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360

Vegas leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson — Tomas Hertl — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Michael Amadio, Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Status report

Hague, a defenseman, is day to day after being injured late in the third period of a 4-3 win in Game 1 on Monday, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Craig Smith

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in Game 1.

