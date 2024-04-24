Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Maple Leafs – Game 3

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, ESPN

Best-of-7 series tied, 1-1

Bruins projected lineup



Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak



Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk



James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic



John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Patrick Maroon



Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy



Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo



Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk



Jeremy Swayman



Linus Ullmark



Scratched: Matt Grzelcyk, Jakub Lauko

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Peeke is week to week after the defenseman was injured during a 3-2 loss in Game 2 on Monday.

Forbort is day to day; the defenseman made the trip to Toronto but is unlikely to play in Game 3.

Van Riemsdyk, who was a healthy scratch in Games 1 and 2, worked on the top power play unit during the Bruins morning skate Wednesday and the forward could play, though Boston coach Jim Montgomery did not confirm who would come out of the lineup.

More from THW:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Calle Jarnkrok — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, TJ Brodie, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Matt Murray (hip), Bobby McMann (lower body)

Status report

Matthews did not participate in the morning skate for maintenance, but will play, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said.

More from THW:

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket