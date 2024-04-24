Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Maple Leafs – Game 3

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(2A) BRUINS at (3A) MAPLE LEAFS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, ESPN
Best-of-7 series tied, 1-1
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Patrick Maroon
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Matt Grzelcyk, Jakub Lauko
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
- Peeke is week to week after the defenseman was injured during a 3-2 loss in Game 2 on Monday.
- Forbort is day to day; the defenseman made the trip to Toronto but is unlikely to play in Game 3.
- Van Riemsdyk, who was a healthy scratch in Games 1 and 2, worked on the top power play unit during the Bruins morning skate Wednesday and the forward could play, though Boston coach Jim Montgomery did not confirm who would come out of the lineup.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Calle Jarnkrok — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, TJ Brodie, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Matt Murray (hip), Bobby McMann (lower body)
Status report
- Matthews did not participate in the morning skate for maintenance, but will play, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said.
