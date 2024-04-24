Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Samsonov, Marner & Nylander

After splitting the first two games in Boston, the Toronto Maple Leafs are back on home ice tonight, looking to capitalize on the momentum from their latest win. With star forward Auston Matthews leading the charge with an amazing Game 2, Toronto has a huge opportunity to take some control of this Eastern Conference first-round series.

Item 1: 3 Things to Watch for Tonight

There are at least three things Maple Leafs fans should watch for in Game 3 tonight. First, can Matthews continue to impact the game? He was the difference-maker on Monday, breaking out with a goal and two assists. His ability to influence the game in multiple ways—scoring, playmaking, and physicality—will be critical as Toronto works to establish a series lead. Watch for Matthews to try and exploit any defensive gaps left by the Bruins, especially with Boston’s adjustments after Game 2.

Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Second, what will each team’s goalie play look like? Thus far, the series has featured strong goalie play from both teams. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman played well for Boston, and Ilya Samsonov had a strong Game 2. Ullmark, despite the loss, made several key saves in Game 2. Similarly, Swayman did the same in his Game 1 victory. The goalies from both sides must maintain this stellar level to keep their teams in the game. Both teams can score, and there’s a good chance that the goalie who plays the best game will carry off the win.

Third, today’s question will be whether Maple Leafs fans will see William Nylander return. After missing the first two games, Nylander’s return could significantly boost Toronto’s offense. His ability to generate plays and score could be the x-factor Toronto needs to tip the scales in their favor. Coach Sheldon Keefe hinted at Nylander being a game-time decision; however, we’ve heard that before. That said, Nylander will return to the lineup soon.

Just when is the question? If it’s tonight, his play could energize the team and the home crowd.

Item 2: Mitch Marner Is Facing Some Critique for His Play

Mitch Marner is facing significant scrutiny for what is being called a “lackluster” playoff performance thus far. Fans and some hockey analysts now doubt his effort and engagement during key game moments. Social media now seems involved, which never bodes well for serious discussion.

The most egregious action is that Marner avoided physical contact with Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy to make a play on a puck. His lack of contestation allowed the Bruins to regain possession. Now, the fingers are pointing at a pattern of behavior that fans say has been consistent over multiple postseasons, contributing to more general concerns about Marner’s playoff desire and mental toughness.

The criticism surrounding Marner seems to have intensified, with comparisons drawn between his playoff performances and those of teammates who consistently step up under pressure. The question is whether this critique is justified.

Is Marner’s choice an isolated play; or is it a pattern that defines him as a playoff performer? Or did it even register that he had a choice to make? We’ve all been in situations where we thought one thing when another happened. This is something to watch over the next few games to see what transpires.

I’m reminded of a similar incident two years ago. The Maple Leafs were losing 5-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning late in the second period, and Nylander failed to chase down a puck hard enough. Fans used that incident to generate multiple petitions to trade him. That sentiment lasted for more than a year. I don’t hear much about that anymore.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the series shifts to Toronto, the Maple Leafs can use their home-ice advantage to pull ahead. The team won Game 2 on the road in Boston, beating the Bruins for the first time this season. Matthews was in top form and played one of the most dominating games of his career. Samsonov had a solid game and the team now has the home-ice advantage.

Furthermore, because Nylander wasn’t traded after he failed to chase down a puck two years ago, if he can play tonight, he’ll bring his 40 goals and career-high 98 points back into the lineup for the game. There’s a chance that the Maple Leafs can win tonight, break their recent playoff jinx against the Bruins, and then go on to win another round-one series.

Right now, the worm has turned. Boston is the team that needs to find answers quickly. They need to tighten their defense, better support their goalies, and hope to regain their footing away from home. Perhaps they can, and the series will go back and forth. Perhaps Toronto will take a 2-1 lead in the series.

That’s the thing this time of the season. The games are intense, and fans are on the edge of their seats. I invite all of us to enjoy the ride and let the team take care of any issue Marner might have.