Max Domi Can Be Maple Leafs’ Difference-Maker vs. Bruins

Playoff hockey is not for the faint of heart and while talent is a must, postseason play requires more than that. It requires grit and dedication. Under Kyle Dubas, the Maple Leafs assembled a team that oozes talent but lacks character and physicality. Last season, Toronto was finally able to get out of the first round, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games after falling at the first hurdle time and time again. The Maple Leafs hadn’t won a series before last year’s triumph over the Bolts since 2004, just short of 20 years.

However, in the second round, the Leafs found the Florida Panthers in their way, and it was a talented yet physical player who was the main architect of their demise. In the first game alone, Matthew Tkachuk gathered three assists and ended the series with five points in five games. When he wasn’t putting points up, he was creating havoc all over the ice and making the Leafs players suffer for every inch of ice. It took five games for the Cats to send the Leafs home and start their once again too-long off-season.

Adding Grit and Physicality With Reaves, Domi and Bertuzzi

Less than a week after elimination, Brendan Shanahan fired Dubas and replaced him with Brad Treliving shortly thereafter. The former Calgary Flames general manager took the helm in Toronto and raised a few eyebrows when he went out to sign a 36-year-old free agent and enforcer to a three-year contract no less. While no one can argue that Ryan Reaves isn’t tough, with all due respect to the player, he lacks the skills and talent that make Matthew Tkachuk such a tough opponent.

The next day Treliving gave a one-year deal to the son of former enforcer Tie Domi, Max Domi and another one to Tyler Bertuzzi. The youngest Domi is no Matthew Tkachuk either, but those are rarely available in free agency. Unlike Reaves who only managed to get 20 points in his best career year, Domi’s got an offensive upside. It was only four years ago that he put up 72 points with the Leafs’ biggest rival, the Montreal Canadiens. Since then, he has played with four different teams and just couldn’t manage as productive a season. But you do not get 72 points in a season out of luck.

In Toronto though, Domi got to play with much more talented players than he ever did in his career and put up 47 points this season. Now that the stakes are higher, he must channel his inner pest and play smartly. It’s a well-known fact that referees tend to put their whistles away come playoff season, but there is a line you cannot cross. If an infraction is too obvious, it will be called, and you will become a liability for your team.

Domi Needs to Stay Focused and Be Level-Headed

In Game 1, Domi received two minor penalties, the second of which was particularly costly as the Bruins scored a power-play goal while he was in the box. It was a slashing on Brad Marchand that bought him a round-trip to the sin bin. Marchand is known around the league as a player who likes to get under everyone’s skin and as such, the refs are keeping a very close eye on him. If you bite when he gets to you, you won’t be pleased with the consequences, it’s all about playing smarter than that. Domi has been known for losing it in the past, like when he sucker-punched Aaron Ekblad in his Montreal Canadiens’ debut.

In short, Domi has got to keep his temper in check and make the most of the great opportunity he’s been given. Right now, he rides shotgun on Auston Matthews’ line and could do some serious damage if he doesn’t lose his focus. Furthermore, he’s also centering the second wave of the power play.

Considering Domi will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, this is a golden opportunity to show what he can do. He might not get another offer from the Maple Leafs unless it’s another one-year pact since money is likely to get even tighter in Toronto at the end of next season. Mitch Marner will be looking for a raise and John Tavares’ contract will also be up. It remains to be seen if the Leafs will want to extend their captain, but there needs to be some cap room available when Matthew Knies and Nicholas Robertson finish their entry-level contract.

With the series now tied at one game a piece and moving to Toronto, Sheldon Keefe’s men must get in the driver’s seat. They’ve managed to win an away game, and if they can be strong at home and prevent the Bruins from getting home-ice advantage back, it would go a long way towards winning a playoff series for a second year in a row.

Furthermore, the Leafs may be able to get some reinforcement. Keefe mentioned on Tuesday that he had no update on William Nylander, but the head coach added he could be a possibility for Wednesday’s game. Should he be ready to go, chances are Ryan Reaves would make way which would be good news for Toronto’s attack.

As for the Bruins, they’ll be without defenseman Andrew Peeke who they acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on trade deadline day. Peeke is considered week-to-week meaning Jim Montgomery will have to test the depth of his defense corps which doesn’t worry him as he considers it a position of strength for his team.

We’ll know soon enough how deep Boston’s defense corps is and which version of Max Domi will show up for Game 3. The one who gets baited into taking bad penalties, or the smarter one who keeps his focus and zeros in on the task at hand?