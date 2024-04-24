Oilers News & Rumors: Kane, Kostin, McDavid, Henrique

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the team took a 1-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Kings with the big guns showing up in a major way. Can they win another in Game 2? Meanwhile, former Oilers Klim Kostin is back in Edmonton cheering on his former team. The drama surrounding Evander Kane continues, and Adam Henrique set an interesting record in Game 1.

Oilers 1-0 Series Lead on Seven-Goal Outburst

The Oilers had a couple of ugly ones go in (not Stuart Skinner’s fault), but they handily took care of the Kings by a score of 7-4 on Monday night to take an early series lead. Connor McDavid had five assists, Evan Bouchard had four, and Zach Hyman scored a hat trick. The stars showed up and it was a good way to set the tone, winning their first Game 1 against the Kings in three seasons.

McDavid looks like a man possessed. Giving him some rest as the season wound down might have been a wise decision. It’s only been one game, but it’s hard not to see he’s on a mission.

Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his second goal of the game in the second period against the Los Angeles Kings with teammates Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard and Adam Henrique in Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Oilers ran the same lines at practice which means Connor Brown and Derek Ryan are likely to sit again in Game 2. Vincent Desharnais and Zach Hyman were both bumped up in Game 1, but both are fine.

Is Evander Kane Being Overly Dramatic?

It was odd that Evander Kane was so open to discussing his injury situation ahead of Game 1; players don’t typically do that. But, for some media members to turn this into a whole big thing and accuse Kane of bringing drama to the team seems like a bit of a stretch.

One member of the media suggested Kane is bringing needless drama inside the locker room, something he’s done before. “He doesn’t run his course as a player. He runs his course as a bringer of drama,” Mark Spector of Sportsnet said. There’s no indication this is an issue inside the locker room and Kane played well on Monday, seemingly not hampered by his injury.

Is Klim Kostin Looking to Return to the Oilers

Former Oiler Klim Kostin was in attendance for Game 1 in Edmonton. Currently with the San Jose Sharks, he got a huge ovation from the Edmonton crowd and was sitting with his old #21 Oilers jersey around his shoulders. Kostin has one year left on his deal with the Sharks at $2 million. He signed with the Detroit Red Wings but was traded during the season. He struggled a bit in Detroit, but had five goals and 10 points in 19 games as a Shark.

Former Oiler Klim Kostin was spotted in the stands with his old No. 21 Oilers jersey draped over his shoulder. Caught on camera, he smiled and laughed. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) April 23, 2024

This isn’t the first time he’s been supportive of his former team and players on it. One has to wonder if he looks to come back to the Oilers at some point down the line. This isn’t to suggest the Oilers are looking to trade for him, but he seems emotionally tied to the franchise. Perhaps he regrets turning down a lower contract offer and staying where his heart was.

Adam Henrique Sets Interesting Record

Adam Henrique set an NHL record for the longest streak between playoff goals on Monday night. It was 4,333 days between goals for Henrique, who last scored one as a member of the New Jersey Devils. It wasn’t because Henrique wasn’t a good player. It was because he only played four postseason games since 2012.