Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Stars – Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 1 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Western Conference First Round, Game 1

9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, FX-CA, SN360, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson — Tomas Hertl — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud — Nicolas Hague

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Michael Amadio, Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton, Alec Martinez

Injured: None

Status report

Stone will play his first game since sustaining a lacerated spleen Feb. 28.

Pietrangelo will play after having an appendectomy last week.

Carrier is expected to play; he missed the final 11 regular-season games with an undisclosed injury, and Mantha will also play after missing the regular-season finale (undisclosed) on April 18.

Thompson will make his first career start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Craig Smith

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate Monday.

