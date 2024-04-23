Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Stars – Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 1 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub
(WC2) GOLDEN KNIGHTS at (1C) STARS
Western Conference First Round, Game 1
9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, FX-CA, SN360, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Chandler Stephenson — Tomas Hertl — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha
William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud — Nicolas Hague
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Michael Amadio, Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton, Alec Martinez
Injured: None
Status report
- Stone will play his first game since sustaining a lacerated spleen Feb. 28.
- Pietrangelo will play after having an appendectomy last week.
- Carrier is expected to play; he missed the final 11 regular-season games with an undisclosed injury, and Mantha will also play after missing the regular-season finale (undisclosed) on April 18.
- Thompson will make his first career start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
More from THW:
- 3 Stars’ Keys to Victory vs. Golden Knights in the First Round
- 3 Keys to Success for the Golden Knights in First Round vs Stars
- 5 Teams Devils’ Fans Should Watch in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Craig Smith
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
- The Stars held an optional morning skate Monday.
More from THW:
- 3 Stars’ Keys to Victory vs. Golden Knights in the First Round
- 3 Keys to Success for the Golden Knights in First Round vs Stars
- 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket