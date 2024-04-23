Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Oilers – Game 1

The Los Angeles Kings face the Edmonton Oilers for Game 1 of their NHL Playoff series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(3P) KINGS at (2P) OILERS
Western Conference First Round, Game 1
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, ESPN2, BSSC
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis
Quinton Byfield — Pierre-Luc Dubios — Carl Grundstrom
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Aaron Dell, Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Status report
- Grundstrom draws in on the Kings’ fourth line after being recalled Saturday from a conditioning loan with Ontario of the American Hockey League.
Oilers projected lineup
Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Sam Carrick — Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Connor Brown, Ryan Fanti, Sam Gagner, Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
- Kane returns for the Oilers, albeit in a reduced capacity on the fourth line, after sitting out the final week of the regular season with a sports hernia
- Edmonton recalled Fanti, a goalie, on an emergency basis from Bakersfield of the AHL on Monday
