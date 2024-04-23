Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Oilers – Game 1

The Los Angeles Kings face the Edmonton Oilers for Game 1 of their NHL Playoff series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(3P) KINGS at (2P) OILERS

Western Conference First Round, Game 1

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, ESPN2, BSSC

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis

Quinton Byfield — Pierre-Luc Dubios — Carl Grundstrom

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Aaron Dell, Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status report

Grundstrom draws in on the Kings’ fourth line after being recalled Saturday from a conditioning loan with Ontario of the American Hockey League.

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Evander Kane — Sam Carrick — Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Connor Brown, Ryan Fanti, Sam Gagner, Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

Kane returns for the Oilers, albeit in a reduced capacity on the fourth line, after sitting out the final week of the regular season with a sports hernia

Edmonton recalled Fanti, a goalie, on an emergency basis from Bakersfield of the AHL on Monday

