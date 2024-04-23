Maple Leafs Tie Series Against Bruins With Game 2 Win

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs got a crucial win on the road at TD Garden to even their series with the Boston Bruins 1-1. The Maple Leafs won 3-2, bouncing back from a 1-0 and 2-1 deficit in the contest.

Matthews had himself an incredible game, scoring points on all three Toronto goals and scoring the game-winner on a breakaway about midway through the third period. He now has a goal and two assists for three points in the postseason, tying him for second place among all players in the NHL in the playoffs.

Auston Matthews scores the go-ahead goal.



It's the Maple Leafs first lead vs the Bruins in 372:56 of game-time pic.twitter.com/7gOMpEPDMi — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 23, 2024

Linus Ullmark started in goal for the Bruins, stopping 30 of 33 shots for a .909 save percentage (SV%). Netminder Jeremy Swayman watched from the bench after saving 35 of 36 shots (.972 SV%) in Game 1. The Bruins haven’t had a “true” starting goaltender this season, often switching between their two stars between the pipes. In all likelihood, head coach Jim Montgomery will go back to Swayman for Game 3.

For Toronto, Ilya Samsonov saved 27 of 29 shots for a .931 SV%, rebounding from a rough .826 SV% in Game 1. After allowing two goals in the first period, he was flawless after that.

The Maple Leafs had the better of the opportunities, winning the scoring chance share 37-17 and the high-danger chances share 14-7. After a poor performance in Game 1, they certainly turned things around at the right time.

Back to Toronto

Although this game technically wasn’t win or die for the Maple Leafs, winning this one was essentially a must for them. After losing Game 1 against the Bruins 5-1, the momentum could have really gone against them if they lost a close one here. Instead of going back to Scotiabank Arena in an early 2-0 hole needing nothing short of perfection just to get back in the series, now they are in the driver’s seat with the technical home-ice advantage the rest of the way.

The Bruins will visit the Maple Leafs in Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 24. Toronto has not beaten Boston at home since Nov. 5, 2022.