Los Angeles Kings’ Keys to the Playoffs

The Los Angeles Kings are set to match up against the Edmonton Oilers in the opening round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kings finished third in the Pacific Division, five points back in the standings. Despite the range in standing positions, the Kings are not necessarily a long shot to overcome Edmonton, and there are a few ways to boost their odds.

Goaltending Has to Perform

Cam Talbot is the anticipated starting goaltender for the Kings, and for good reason. He was an All-Star and has played some of the best hockey of his career as of late. He has been inconsistent throughout the season, but the team has done well when he does well and struggles when he does not perform. With his inconsistency, it is anyone’s guess how he will play, but if he performs, the Kings will be dangerous.

The Kings have struggled against the Oilers this season, both offensively and in the net. They have been outscored 11-9 in just four games, going 1-2-1 where they have looked outskilled and outmatched. While Talbot is not going to lead the rush and score the goals, he can provide stability and confidence, keeping rebounds limited and controlling the pace of the game, especially against such an offensively gifted team that has players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisatl.

Setting the Tone Early

On paper, the Kings have a great team. Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty are still playing some great hockey, and their experience has played a pivotal role in keeping the team in the playoff picture despite some of its struggles. Once the puck drops, adrenaline will rush through the entire lineup, and the group will need to utilize the energy to set the tone early.

The Oilers are a scary team, with perhaps the best top-end stars the league has seen play together in decades. They are deep, experienced, and hungry to make a deep playoff run. From McDavid and Draisatl to Evan Bouchard and Zach Hyman, there is no shortage of talent, skill, and success in their lineup.

The Kings need to be the first team to find the back of the net and put pressure on the Oilers to avoid mistakes. It will not be easy, but proving they can compete with them early will give the Kings the confidence they need to take down one of the best teams in the Western Conference since December. The Kings have taken down top teams in convincing fashion this season, but they now have to find a way to play their game, consistently, avoiding mistakes and turning good defense into offense.

Depth Needs to Compete

The Kings are in an interesting position in their rebuild because they have the roster to compete for a Stanley Cup but still have guys learning how to succeed at the NHL level. This is especially prevalent in the forward core, with guys such as Alex Turcotte, Akil Thomas, Arthur Kaliyev, and Alex Laferriere all being on the younger side, still hashing out their games.

Alex Laferriere, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While all four of them will not be in the lineup at once, they each have the ability to contribute. However, they have all, at times, struggled this season, making mistakes that would prove costly in the playoffs, especially against such a good Edmonton team. In their limited ice time, they need to be smart with the puck, prioritizing defense over offense. Pushing hard on the forecheck and playing a smart dump-and-chase game will allow them to minimize Edmonton’s chances. If they can minimize turnovers and clear the puck from the defensive zone whenever possible, interim head coach Jim Hiller will be pleased.

There are a lot of other factors that could lead to the success or failure of the Kings, such as ensuring the top six forwards can produce like they have all season. As well, the defense needs to create some offense, driving the puck down the ice and putting shots on the net. Luckily for the Kings, this team has shown they are capable of competing with the best of the best this season, and now it is time to prove what they are all capable of.