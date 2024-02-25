Kings Prospects Who Could Be Traded at the Deadline

As the NHL trade deadline nears, speculation regarding top players on the market has run rampant. From Noah Hanifin to Jake Guentzel to Jakob Chychrun, there are some big names on the market. For the Los Angeles Kings, it is hard to predict if there will be any moves. The team has many glaring holes, but there is also proof that this current core is capable of beating anyone. So, if the team does make a move, who is available?

Absolutely Not

There are very few prospects in hockey who teams should deem as untouchable. After all, amateur and minor-league hockey is a far cry from the NHL, so translating success is always a tall ask. But for Los Angeles, there is one prospect who should not be considered in any trade, and that is Brandt Clarke. With the current talent on the market, moving him would be very unwise.

Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The eighth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Clarke spent his first season in the Kings organization as captain of the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) before spending the 2022-23 season split between the NHL, OHL, and American Hockey League (AHL). Now, in his first full season as a professional, he has dominated the AHL and is now on the NHL club. Most recently, he scored his first NHL goal, which was an overtime winner against the Boston Bruins. Moving forward, Clarke aims to be the face of the Kings’ defense for years and is as untouchable as prospects come.

Unlikely to Move

With the team’s most recent first-round selection being Clarke in 2021, there are not many prospects who fit this category. However, there are a few who are here because of positional value rather than prowess. Erik Portillo was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres at the 2023 Trade Deadline for a third-round selection in the 2023 Draft. Standing 6-foot-6, Portillo dominated at the University of Michigan before signing with the Kings. In his first season as a professional, he has a 13-8-3 record to pair with his 2.47 goals-against average and .920 save percentage with the Ontario Reign of the AHL. Simply put, he has been phenomenal in his first season of professional hockey, and he is a lot closer to being called up to the NHL than being traded.

Related: Maple Leafs, Kings, and Predators Should Pull Off 3-Team Trade

With Los Angeles’ current roster having so much young talent, there are a few former prospects who should not be moved. Quinton Byfield should go without saying, but Alex Turcotte and Alex Laferriere should not be moved too. Turcotte struggled early on in his development but has since picked up the pace and is poised to make an impact at the NHL level.

Laferriere was a more under-the-radar prospect as he attended Harvard University. However, in his first season as a professional, he has played just over 13 minutes a night in all but one of the team’s games this season and has been a strong two-way presence in the bottom six. Moving on from him would not be detrimental to the team’s performance, but there would be a lack of defense and upside in the bottom six.

Koehn Ziemmer was selected 78th overall by the Kings in the 2023 NHL Draft and has 31 points in 20 games with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League. His offensive upside, paired with being drafted just last year, leaves him as a prospect who is unlikely to be moved.

Likely in Discussions

Since the team has not had many high draft picks recently, they have been forced to find value in the later rounds. One prospect who is likely in discussions is Jack Hughes, the team’s 51st overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. In his third season in college and first with Boston University, Hughes has seven goals and 18 points in 29 games. Moving forward, he is likely not off the table in a trade, but he would be a more substantial piece than other prospects in the organization.

Akil Thomas, Ontario Reign (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Current roster player Arthur Kaliyev has likely been discussed as of late. After having 13 goals and 28 points in 56 games last season, he has just six goals and 14 points in 41 games so far this season, marking a change of scenery as a possibility. Other prospects who are more likely to be in a trade are Samuel Fagemo, Ryan Conmy, Jakub Dvorak, Martin Chromiak, and Akil Thomas. Each prospect, with their potential and upside, provides value to the Kings but should be expected to be in trade rumors only at the right price. Also, many other prospects in the organization have NHL upside but have flown under the radar thus far in their careers.

With the Kings sitting comfortably in the wild card race right now, it is increasingly likely that they buy at this season’s trade deadline. As a team with a young core, there will be many players with trade interest. However, only so many of these prospects should be expected to be shopped.