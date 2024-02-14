3 Moves the Kings Can Make to Improve Team

The Los Angeles Kings started the 2023-24 season as one of the best teams in the NHL, with a 16-4-3 record by Dec. 8. Since then, they are 8-12-7, falling from first in the division to a wild-card spot and firing head coach Todd McLellan. Despite their struggles, the Kings are well-positioned to make a deep playoff run if they can right the ship by making three key moves.

Promote Brandt Clarke to the NHL

The Kings’ defense has been a big problem as of late. Seeing an average of almost 33 shots per game in the last six contests, goaltenders David Riitich and Cam Talbot have not had much support. While the analytics on the three defensive pairings are above average, there is a sense of complacency within the group.

Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

All three defensive pairings, Mikey Anderson and Drew Doughty, Vladislav Gavrikov and Matt Roy, and Andreas Englund and Jordan Spence have played 375 or more minutes together; no other combination has played 100 minutes. Given their struggles, it may be time to try something new. Calling up top prospect and AHL All-Star, Brandt Clarke, from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL) is a no-brainer. The defenseman is 21 years old but has dominated his first full season in professional hockey, scoring eight goals and 33 points in 32 games. He is ready to play top-four minutes, with power-play time in the NHL.

Clarke would likely replace Englund on the third pairing before working his way up the lineup. Playing with Spence, who leads the team with a 62-on-ice expected goals percentage (according to MoneyPuck), Clarke would grow with one of the team’s best defensemen, and if they played well together, the two would earn more responsibility from interim head coach Jim Hiller and maybe see more playing time.

Activate Arvidsson

The Kings have not been immune to injuries this season. Blake Lizotteis is on injured reserve, while both Phoenix Copley and Viktor Arvidsson are on the long-term injured reserve list – Copley is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, but Arvidsson is expected to return soon.

Viktor Arvidsson, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Arvidsson had 26 goals and 59 points in 77 regular-season games along with a goal and 6 assists in 6 playoff contests. Adding him back to the top six will bolster the forward group’s firepower, as well as on the power play. Last season, the Kings finished fourth in the league with a 25.28 power-play percentage, compared to their middle-of-the-pack 21.12% this year. Adding Clarke and Arvidsson to the special teams will provide some new talent for Hiller to utilize.

Kings Must Acquire Goaltending

It is not often a team has an All-Star goaltender but still has concerns between the net. Talbot, who was named to the NHL All-Star Game this season, has been a key contributor to the team’s success and, at times, their lack of it. The 36-year-old boasts a 14-13-5 record, which includes being winless over his last 11 contests. His recent struggles have found him in a tandem battle with Riitich, who was only called up to replace the injured Copley.

Riitich has a 6-2-3 record but has had his fair share of struggles as well. He gave up five goals in two periods in the Kings’ most recent game against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, and he was pulled twice in the last five games. While he has had some bad games, he has also performed well, with 8.5 goals saved above expected (according to MoneyPuck).

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The team has already had one goalie overachieve before cooling down, and it would be naive to think Riitich can maintain his strong play. Acquiring another netminder would be massive for the roster, and there are a few options: Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames has been shopped within the Pacific Division, while Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators) and Charlie Lindgren (Washington Capitals) are also names to watch.

Markstrom has a cap hit of $6 million for two seasons after this one, and Saros’ contract is worth $5 million for just one more season after this. General manager Rob Blake is sure to find a way to make a trade work, especially considering the Kings have a first-round pick in this year’s draft.

It is believed that all three have been brought up in trade talks and adding an established goaltender would be a sure way for the Kings to reach the next level. The cost for the two goaltenders would likely come in well north of a first-round pick, requiring other young assets and/or picks. For Lindgren, the cost should be substantial, likely in the ballpark of a 2nd or 3rd-round pick and a young roster player.

As we enter the final stretch before the trade deadline (Mar. 6), there is not one clear issue to pinpoint for the team’s recent struggles but these three improvements could make a difference. As the Kings continue their east coast road trip, look to see a frustrated group play for their roster spots in Thursday night’s matchup (Feb. 15) against the New Jersey Devils.