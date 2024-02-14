NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flyers, Canucks, Flames, Devils

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have confirmed that Phil Kessel is in Abbotsford skating with the AHL team. Is he signing with the Canucks? Meanwhile, an injury to Rasmus Ristolainen has likely taken him off of the NHL trade bait board. Morgan Rielly is filing an appeal after being handed a five-game suspension. Finally, a deal fell apart between the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils for Jacob Markstrom. What went wrong?

Morgan Rielly Filing an Appeal

Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly is appealing his five-game suspension, launching the process with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. Since Rielly’s suspension doesn’t surpass five games, the appeal process involves only one step. Typically, Bettman upholds George Parros’ NHL DoPS rulings. Still, Rielly aims to reduce or overturn the suspension through the appeal process.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The suspension was handed down on Tuesday for a cross-check on Ottawa Senators’ Ridly Greig during Saturday’s game. Following the suspension, Rielly missed the first game as the Maple Leafs secured victory against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Leading the team’s defensemen with seven goals and 43 points in 50 games, Rielly is a pivotal part of the Maple Leafs’ defense. He averages more than 24:21 per game.

Ristolainen Injury Means Deadline Deal Likely Off the Table

Trade deadline discussions surrounding Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen have taken a dramatic turn, with Flyers GM Daniel Briere revealing a significant injury setback. Currently nursing a minor upper-body injury, Ristolainen’s return lacks a specific timetable, but insiders confirm he’ll be sidelined for a minimum of one month.

Despite initial interest from teams like Calgary, Toronto, and Vancouver, the likelihood of Ristolainen being traded before the deadline now diminishes. Notably, Ristolainen wasn’t a mere rental player; with considerable term remaining on his contract, teams sought to acquire a player integral to their roster for the next three seasons. This unique aspect made him an appealing trade target for the current season. This could be a trade teams look at in the offseason.

Phil Kessel Set to Join Canucks

Reports emerged on Tuesday that veteran unrestricted free agent Phil Kessel was in Vancouver, poised to join the Canucks for the remainder of the season. The plan is to have him start skating in Abbotsford with the AHL team and then, pending any complications during his team workout, Kessel will sign with the Canucks.

Phil Kessel, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The connection between Kessel and head coach Rick Tocchet, coupled with the Canucks’ interest in the Iron Man streak holder, has been evident for several weeks. Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin confirmed Kessel’s presence in Vancouver, stating, “Phil has made his way to Vancouver and will be working out in Abbotsford this week.” With the recent cap space freed up by trading Andrei Kuzmenko, the Canucks have the financial flexibility to accommodate Kessel.

While not the offensive dynamo of his prime at 36, Kessel remains a skilled playmaker, providing valuable depth scoring and expertise on the power play.

Jacob Markstrom Approved a Trade to the Devils

Recent NHL goaltending trade discussions are a big part of this season’s trade deadline speculation Notably, a potential deal involving Jacob Markstrom heading to the New Jersey Devils is front-page news this week. Despite reports suggesting Markstrom had waived his no-trade clause, approving the deal, the trade ultimately collapsed, leaving him with the Calgary Flames.

Frank Seravalli from Daily Faceoff revealed the advanced stage of discussions between the Devils and Flames, emphasizing that Markstrom had indeed OK’d the deal. However, the intricacies leading to the trade’s demise remain unclear. It is believed the Devils wanted the Flames to retain salary in the trade and Calgary wasn’t willing to do so.

The Devils will have to move on and it appears there may be some interest in Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus Blue Jackets. There is also talk that trade conversations are happening in Nashville, where Juuse Saros could be on the move.