2024 NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Goes

As the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline approaches, a few names have been removed from the trade bait board. Nikita Zadorov went to the Vancouver Canucks early. Not long after, he was followed by Elias Lindholm. Making sure they didn’t miss out, the most recent big name moved was Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets. Still, there are plenty of big names out there.

Let’s take a look at the top targets and predict where they will land.

Chris Tanev: Toronto Maple Leafs

While almost everyone is expecting to see Chris Tanev traded, there’s been a delay in this deal getting done. Ultimately, Toronto still seems to be the leader in the Tanev race. The Calgary Flames are holding firm on acquiring a first-round pick, and the Leafs don’t want to trade theirs. That said, they don’t have a second-rounder so they don’t have much choice. The Leafs need him arguably more than anyone and GM Brad Treliving could break under the pressure.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The other teams listed as in the mix on Tanev include the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars.

Noah Hanifin: Boston Bruins

A Boston native, Noah Hanifin has talked about signing with the Calgary Flames, but it seems more and more likely he’ll be traded before the deadline. Plenty of teams will be in the mix, including New Jersey and Tampa Bay. But, Boston has wanted Hanifin dating back to his draft year. As a pending UFA, he will likely wind up in Boston next season, so the team might just get out ahead of the rush and make a pitch for him now so they can sign him to an eight-year extension.

Should the Flames opt to trade him, numerous teams express interest due to his versatility, offensive capabilities, and substantial ice time, averaging nearly 24 minutes this season. Boston could certainly use that kind of player. They only have three defensemen signed to contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Vladimir Tarasenko: Colorado Avalanche

Tarasenko’s name has been thrown around a lot in the past few days. Because he’s willing to be flexible and is open to moving to a contender, the Colorado Avalanche are as likely a team as any to land the productive veteran who is looking for a place to add to a contender’s offense.

With the uncertainty surrounding Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin out, the Avs could use a bit more scoring. They might opt for a center as Colorado seeks to fill the 2C slot and wants an upgrade from underperforming Ryan Johansen. Johansen was a healthy scratch this week.

Adam Henrique: New York Rangers

Arguably the next best center available on the trade market, the Anaheim Ducks are likely to move Adam Henrique, and GM Pat Verbeek will probably just wait for the best offer. It’s down to two favorites: the New York Rangers and the Avalanche. Let’s pick the Rangers.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers need a center with Filip Chytil out for the season. They might have looked for one regardless, but the pressure to add is now on. They also have a couple of assets they can move that might interest Anaheim who has already made one big hockey trade this season.

Jake Guentzel: Edmonton Oilers

There is no official word if Jake Guentzel is available out of Pittsburgh. If he is, expect the Edmonton Oilers to be big players and make a push to acquire him. Reports are that the Oilers have identified Guentzel as their primary target this season and while it will cost GM Ken Holland a first-rounder and then some, there’s a real belief the Oilers are willing to pay that price to find a legitimate top-six threat to play alongside Leon Draisaitl.

Guentzel is a 30-plus goal guy. He’s on pace for 36 goals this season. He’s exactly what the Oilers need and if the Penguins become sellers, they may be open to taking some money back in the trade, assuming the return and sweeteners are attractive enough.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pierre LeBrun of TSN notes in the latest Insider Trading segment that Guentzel is the top target for the Oilers. Meanwhile, “If Guentzel is available, my opinion is that’s (the Oilers) guy. That’s the guy they’d like to get,” Elliotte Friedman said on the most recent 32 Thoughts podcast.

Sean Walker: Tampa Bay Lightning

The Philadelphia Flyers reportedly want a first-round pick for Sean Walker. That said, it’s not clear if the market will warrant that. If it doesn’t, expect a few teams to be players on the defenseman. Among them will be the Tampa Bay Lightning. They have been looking for another D-man for a while.

Tampa doesn’t have a first in 2024 or 2025, so that poses a challenge if the Flyers hold firm. Tampa also doesn’t have much in the way of cap space, but if Philly retains salary, Walker comes at a very low cost. He could be as inexpensive as $1.325 million.