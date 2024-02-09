4 Potential Trade Destinations for Ducks’ Adam Henrique

As the NHL’s March 8 trade deadline approaches, we’re taking a look at several players on the Anaheim Ducks that could be on the move. With an 18-30-2 record and 16 points clear of the closest playoff spot, the Ducks are expected to be sellers at the deadline for yet another season. One player likely on the move is Adam Henrique.

Henrique has been with the Ducks since 2017, when Anaheim acquired him from the New Jersey Devils in a midseason trade to bolster their depleted center depth. While the Ducks managed to limp into the 2017-18 postseason, their competitive window slammed shut, and they have failed to make the playoffs every year since. In seven seasons with the Ducks, Henrique has 255 points in 424 games.

With fellow trade-bait forwards Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan already dealt, Henrique has suddenly become one of the few top-six options available. Their trades established a seller-friendly market, and while Lindholm and Monahan were seen as the better options, Henrique’s return could look similar because of scarcity. Let’s take a look at four playoff hopefuls that could make a move for him.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are at a teetering point in their Stanley Cup window. They’re currently holding onto the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, but the postseason is far from a guarantee. Their biggest issue is that their typically reliable goaltending is sitting under a .900 save percentage. But there’s not much that could be done other than hope Andrei Vasilevskiy returns to his elite form. By adding Henrique, the Lightning can strengthen their middle-six in order to outscore their deficiencies.

Mikhail Sergachev’s devastating leg injury on Feb. 7 almost certainly changes how the Lightning approach the trade deadline. His absence likely puts them in the market for a rental defenseman, but Sergachev’s $8.5 million cap hit should end up on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), which would give the Lightning the space to make a few moves.

The other issue with a deal involving the Lightning is their available assets. They’ve spent the better part of the last decade competing for the Stanley Cup and mortgaging the future to keep their window open. They’ve already traded their 2024 and 2025 first-round picks, and their prospect pipeline falls off quickly after the first few names. I have a hard time believing Isaac Howard would be involved in a rental deal, but it is fair to wonder what his value is to a Lightning team that may be past its competitive window when he finally arrives in the NHL. As far as roster options go, Alex Barré-Boulet is an interesting option. Barré-Boulet is a pending unrestricted free agent and has been in and out of Tampa Bay’s lineup throughout the last month. A trade could give him an extended audition in Anaheim.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have been on fire with a recently snapped 16-game winning streak. While that is a tremendous regular season accomplishment, the Oilers have enjoyed plenty of regular season accomplishments in recent seasons. They have the greatest player on the planet in Connor McDavid, and it’s up to the Oilers’ front office to build a championship contender around him. Henrique can provide the Oilers with scoring depth as either Leon Draisaitl’s left wing or as a net-front presence on the third line. He would also be a great option in the faceoff circle for the second power-play unit.

Phillip Broberg is Edmonton’s most appealing prospect. Selected one spot ahead of Trevor Zegras in the 2019 NHL Draft, Broberg hasn’t quite cracked the Oilers roster with 79 NHL games and 65 American Hockey League games across three seasons. He’s a restricted free agent after this season. The Oilers almost certainly want to keep him in their system, but his agent has asked permission to seek a trade (from, “Oilers’ Philip Broberg Seeking Trade, per Source: Why He Could Be on the Move,” The Athletic, Dec. 5, 2023). If the situation is truly untenable, the Oilers may not have much of a choice but to move on from the promising defenseman.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers are in the market for a center after it was announced Filip Chytil would miss the remainder of the season. The Rangers have relied on their top-six to the bulk of the scoring, but Henrique can alleviate some of that pressure and bring a goal-scoring element to the third line alongside Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko.

Recent reports claim the Rangers are taking calls for Kakko. The second overall pick from the 2019 draft hasn’t become the prolific goal scorer he was once anticipated to be, but he’s been a good two-way depth piece. A trade involving Kakko would likely be a blockbuster that will require much more than Henrique going to New York. If a trade of that magnitude can’t get done, the Rangers still own their first-round pick this year, which Anaheim would likely be entitled to based on the Monahan and Lindholm returns.

New Jersey Devils

For the second year in a row, my preferred destination for Henrique would be the New Jersey Devils. He spent his first seven seasons as a pro in a Devils uniform, and it would be a heartfelt reunion. Henrique scored the goal that sent the Devils to the Stanley Cup Final in 2012 and was a fan favorite much in the same way he’s become one in Anaheim. His next chapter in New Jersey could be just as heroic — the Devils are five points back of a playoff spot and will need to leapfrog at least three teams to return to the postseason.

With $9 million in cap space and the need for another solid center, acquiring Henrique would be more than just an emotional move. His 15 goals would tie Jack Hughes for the third-most on the roster. He would also provide the Devils with another solid option in the faceoff circle beyond Nico Hischier. The Devils are one of the few competitive teams that can take on Henrique’s $5.825 million cap hit, and Anaheim’s return would be diminished if they can’t use salary retention as a bargaining chip.

With few quality forward options on the trade market, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek can afford to be patient when it comes to dealing Henrique. Anaheim should be able to net a quality prospect, a high-end draft pick, or some combination of the two.

