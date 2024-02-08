7 Ducks’ AHL Call-ups Post-Trade Deadline

After the NHL trade deadline on March 8, the Anaheim Ducks may look like a completely different team. Pending unrestricted free agents Adam Henrique, Jakob Silfverberg, Sam Carrick, and Ilya Lyubushkin could be playing for different teams. Other clubs have also expressed interest in Frank Vatrano and John Gibson, both of whom have been mentioned in their fair share of trade rumors this season.

The Ducks have numerous in-house options that could potentially fill any gaps in the roster, rather than relying on receiving players back in trades made by general manager Pat Verbeek before the deadline. Following a poor start to the America Hockey League (AHL) season, the San Diego Gulls have registered a 6-2-2 record in their past 10 outings. The trade deadline will present an opportunity to evaluate some promising players in the NHL while taking advantage of their recent success at the same time.

Olen Zellweger – LD

Olen Zellweger acquitted himself very well during his first NHL stint, chipping in one assist, six shots on goal, five blocks, four hits, and a plus-2 rating in four outings before the NHL All-Star Break. The vast majority of his zone starts occurred in the offensive end (65.8%), but he still managed to display his puck-moving abilities in the defensive zone.

The 20-year-old blueliner ranks third on the Gulls with 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) and first on the team with 109 shots on goal over 36 games. He also sits third in scoring among AHL rookie defensemen. The possible return of Pavel Mintyukov in late February from a separated shoulder could result in Zellweger spending some additional time in the minors. Still, he stands a good chance of seeing more time with the Ducks down the stretch, even if it ends up burning the first year of his entry-level contract.

Drew Helleson – RD

Drew Helleson has contributed two goals and eight points in 37 AHL games this season. He’s known more for his play in the defensive end, as a player who moves the puck well and possesses a strong hockey sense, than his offensive contributions. The 22-year-old collected one goal, four shots, three blocks, and two hits in three appearances for the Ducks last season.

The Ducks don’t have many right-handed rearguards, and that group would be depleted further if Lyubushkin is sent packing. As a result, Helleson makes plenty of sense as a potential promotion possibility. He could fill in nicely on the third pairing if called upon.

Pavol Regenda – LW, RW

Pavol Regenda ranks first on the Gulls with 15 goals despite being limited to 28 games this season. He has also picked up five assists and 76 shots at the minor-league level. He amassed 10 goals in 15 games to begin the 2023-24 campaign. A lower-body injury sidelined him for 13 contests shortly afterward, but he has gotten himself back on track of late with five goals and two assists over his past six matches.

Regenda’s scoring touch makes him an intriguing call-up candidate. His ability to create offense and finish plays could benefit a Ducks team that has struggled in both of those areas this season. The team ranks 29th in the league in goals per game (2.56) and 26th in shots per game (28.7). He posted one goal, two assists, 17 shots and 13 blocks in 14 games with the Ducks during the 2022-23 campaign.

Andrew Agozzino – C, LW

Andrew Agozzino was acquired by the Ducks on June 27, 2022, in exchange for Andrej Sustr to give the team’s AHL affiliate a boost offensively. He has lived up to those expectations with a team-leading 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) through 41 contests this campaign. He also sits third on the Gulls with 102 shots on net. He racked up two goals and five assists over a seven-game point streak before the league paused for the All-Star Classic.

The undrafted 33-year-old forward has three goals and 12 points in 51 career NHL appearances for the Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, and San Jose Sharks. He supplied one goal and two assists in four outings with the Sharks during the 2022-23 campaign. If Silfverberg or Carrick get moved, he could be a good fit for the bottom-six forward group.

Nikita Nesterenko – C, LW

Nikita Nesterenko has notched 10 goals and 25 points in 41 appearances with the Gulls in 2023-24. It took the 22-year-old forward some time to develop a rhythm during his first taste of AHL action, but he has accumulated five tallies and seven helpers across his last 13 outings.

In nine games with the Ducks last campaign, Nesterenko chipped in one goal, 23 shots, and six hits. He could be a middle-six option for the big club this season. He will become a restricted free agent in the summer, so the Ducks’ brass may want to give him another look before deciding where he fits into the organizational picture.

Jacob Perreault – RW

Jacob Perreault has been productive at the AHL level in 2023-24, supplying seven goals and 18 points in 24 games. However, he hasn’t played since Dec. 27 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds because of an upper-body injury.

Once he is cleared to return, Perreault could eventually see his first NHL action since 2021-22. He has struggled to score in the AHL despite having a terrific shot, but his offensive instincts could be put to better use alongside NHLers if he receives some runway to kickstart his development with the Ducks.

Glenn Gawdin – C, RW

Glenn Gawdin has generated 12 goals, which ranks second on the Gulls, and 25 points over 40 contests this campaign. Following a sluggish start, he has rattled off nine markers and nine assists in his past 23 outings. Gawdin, who is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer, appeared in three games with the Ducks last season. He was credited with three shots, three blocks, and four hits.

Gawdin is a versatile option for the Ducks’ bottom-six group. He only has one assist in 12 career NHL outings, but his propensity to shoot could endear him to the Ducks’ coaching staff. The 26-year-old sits second on the Gulls with 103 shots on target this season.

Ducks Won’t be Short on Replacement Options

Nathan Gaucher, Sasha Pastujov, and Tyson Hinds would probably benefit from more time in the minors, but they are deserving of a collective honorable mention. Chase De Leo and Trevor Carrick are two other candidates who just missed the cut.

The Ducks have been hit with plenty of injuries this season, which has opened the door for other players to move into the lineup and up the depth chart. Still, the team hasn’t dipped into the AHL pool much for replacements. That could change after the trade deadline to give the farm system a more thorough evaluation while battle-testing some players against NHL competition.

