3 Ducks Likely to be Moved by the 2024 Trade Deadline

With less than two months until the NHL’s March 8 trade deadline, the league’s buyers and sellers are getting ready to do business. The Anaheim Ducks (15-28-1) won’t be confused for buyers as five teams and 18 points separate them from the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. The Ducks will miss the playoffs and extend their franchise-record postseason drought to six seasons.

The Ducks have already been busy, having taken part in the first big blockbuster trade of the year when they sent Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Cutter Gauthier in a swap of promising young players. While I don’t expect the Ducks to move on from other high-profile rebuild pieces, there are a few veterans on expiring deals that make sense to move. Instead of letting those players leave for nothing in the offseason, general manager Pat Verbeek has the opportunity to flip them for picks and prospects as Anaheim continues to rebuild. Here are three veteran players the Ducks should trade before the deadline.

Ilya Lyubushkin

Much like John Klingberg a year ago, Ilya Lyubushkin’s days in Anaheim were likely numbered the day he arrived. Ironically enough, the Ducks acquired Lyubushkin from the Buffalo Sabres in August using the fourth-round pick they gained from Minnesota in the Klingberg trade. The 29-year-old defenseman has appeared in all 44 games for the Ducks this season, recording four assists and the fifth-highest ice time among Anaheim skaters (758 minutes).

Ilya Lyubushkin, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lyubushkin has moved up and down the lineup, as a result of various injuries and, more recently, the Jamie Drysdale trade. Realistically, he’s more likely to slot into a third pairing with some penalty-killing responsibilities. His $2.75 Million contract clocks in a bit cheaper than fellow right-handed defensemen Chris Tanev and David Savard and will likely occupy a similar depth role on a Cup contender.

Adam Henrique

Any chance of Adam Henrique being traded a year ago was dashed when he suffered a lower-body injury less than two weeks before the deadline. Now in the final year of his contract, Anaheim’s return on trade won’t be as lucrative as it could have been last year, but there is still a demand for a flexible middle-six forward of his caliber.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Henrique turns 34 in February, but buyers shouldn’t be concerned about aging curves, especially as a pure rental. He did have a slow start to the season, with only three goals in his first 22 games and shooting well below his career average. He’s since bounced back with eight goals in his last 21 games. His shooting percentage has returned to the 15% range he’s maintained throughout his career.

A team that acquires Henrique will be getting a versatile forward who can slot into a third-line center or second-line wing with some additional value on the power play. They’ll be acquiring a player who has become a fan favorite in both stops in his career and someone who has managed to have big postseason moments despite being in Anaheim for the duration of their playoff drought.

Frank Vatrano

One of the biggest knocks on Anaheim’s rebuild has to be their asset management, specifically trading players with multiple years left on their contracts. Former general manager Bob Murray failed to trade Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm, and Josh Manson in 2021 while they had two years remaining on their deals. His successor, Pat Verbeek, instead had to move them the following year for a diminished, albeit still impressive, return. Last year, Verbeek had the chance to move Henrique with two years on his deal before his injury. This year, the Ducks have the opportunity to sell high on Frank Vatrano while he’s on a heater.

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Vatrano is having the best year in his nine-year NHL career with 33 points in 44 games. His 21 goals are just three short of his previous best, and he has been named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. He’s under contract for one more year, and his $3.65 Million salary is very palatable for a middle-six scoring winger. Anaheim can get a lot in return for Vatrano while he’s on this bender, and trading him with an additional year on his contract would be a boon to their rebuild.

Beyond these three names, the Ducks have several other options available for trade. Sam Carrick, Jakob Silfverberg, and Robert Hagg are all restricted free agents, though it’s unlikely they add much to a team with aspirations to win the Stanley Cup. They do have some interesting restricted free agents, including Isac Lundestrom, Max Jones, and Urho Vaakanainen that could garner some attention, but it’s unlikely they’re moved if they factor into Anaheim’s long-term goals.

Salary cap data courtesy of CapFriendly. Statistics courtesy of Hockey-Reference.