Coyotes Prospect Report: Räty, Lipkin & Kipkie

The Arizona Coyotes are not foreign when it comes to draft picks. Under general manager Bill Armstrong, he’s acquired draft picks for what seems like the next ten seasons. While that’s obviously not true, it’s clear as day Armstrong has taken it upon himself to acquire an abundance of draft capital. With that, all prospects will eventually take different paths to reach the NHL; some will be quicker than others, and some will need more time.

In today’s prospect report, we examine Justin Kipkie’s tear in the Western Hockey League (WHL), consider how Aku Räty could be following a similar path to a current Coyote, and check in on Sam Lipkin.

As mentioned above, all prospects take a different path to the NHL, and rarely do any take the same path; however, for Räty, he’s taking quite the similar road Coyotes star Matias Maccelli did. Maccelli played in Finland for much of his young career and eventually made the trip to North America, where he passed with flying colors. That was particularly true with the Tucson Roadrunners, where he lit up the scoresheet.

While Räty doesn’t have the same play style by any means, he possesses an abundance of similar traits. He played in the Liiga with Ilves and had just three more goals than Maccelli. Now playing with the Roadrunners in the American Hockey League (AHL), he’s registered nine goals and 23 points in 33 games. This is his first season playing on North American ice, and it’s safe to say he’s surprised many.

The 22-year-old likely won’t play in the NHL this season, but he’ll get a shot at training camp next season if he continues his production with the Roadrunners.

Lipkin Growing as a Complete Player at Quinnipiac University

Everyone loves a comeback story; it’s the feel-good stories that make hockey what it is today. While Sam Lipkin probably doesn’t think this, his story is now closely being followed due to the success he’s seeing at Quinnipiac University. As a freshman with the Bobcats, he notched 14 goals and 43 points in 39 games, and for being picked in the seventh round (223rd overall) in 2021, it was a complete surprise to see a production level of this kind.

It was in question if that kind of production would be seen in his sophomore season, but he’s continuing to dominate. In 27 games, he’s recorded 12 goals and 30 points. He was close to signing with the Coyotes at the end of last season but decided to head back to the Bobcats for his second season. With that, it’s expected he’ll join the Roadrunners for the start of the 2024-25 campaign. His arrival could spell trouble to opponents and the entire AHL as the Coyotes’ prospects continue to flow in.

Regardless of where he plays, though, he’s continuing to mature and show that even though he was picked nearly dead last, he was the correct pick.

Is Kipkie a Late Round Gem for Armstrong?

Similar to Lipkin, Kipkie could be another rabbit pulled out of the hat for Armstrong and company. He’s having a terrific season with the Victoria Royals in the WHL, with 15 goals and 41 points. For a defenseman, these numbers are great and impressive. The 18-year-old, however, still has plenty of work to do, and it’s not like he’ll be joining the Coyotes anytime soon.

“Getting drafted to the NHL, in the summer of 2023, is a very important milestone for me in my hockey career,” Kipkie said. “It’s another step in my journey to pursue a career in professional hockey, and I couldn’t be more grateful to the Arizona Coyotes for giving me this opportunity to be a part of their organization.”

The Coyotes have many prospects, but it’s never bad to have depth in all positions. However, that being said, out of all positions of need, the defense has lacked in recent years. Of course, Dmitri Simashev, Artyom Duda, and Sean Durzi help, but if Kipkie hits his potential, the sky is the limit.

Other Prospect Notes

It wasn’t a very popular pick at the 2023 NHL Draft when the Coyotes took Simashev sixth overall. However, his development in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) is progressing nicely. In 54 games, he has three goals and eight points, but it’s not exactly about the point total here. On one of the better KHL teams, he’s earning lots of minutes as one of the youngest players and is continuing to improve. He’ll be playing at least one more season with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, as his contract keeps him in Russia for two seasons.

When the Colorado Avalanche claimed Ivan Prosvetov off waivers from the Coyotes, there was a hole to be filled in the AHL with the Roadrunners. To everyone’s surprise, Matt Villalta has been phenomenal and is one of the key reasons the team is in first place in the Pacific Division. The 24-year-old has played 33 games while posting a 2.59 goals-against average (GAA) and a .913 save percentage (SV%). The Roadrunners are winning games this season, much thanks to Villalta.