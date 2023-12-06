Coyotes’ Maccelli Quickly Becoming a Force at the Age of 23

Arizona Coyotes forward Matias Maccelli is in year three of his NHL career, but he is making a statement on the ice. The statement is that he can lead this team without wearing a letter on his jersey and be a dominating force. He is only 23 years old, plays like a seasoned veteran, and is doing so in a quiet fashion.

Coyotes’ Maccelli Is Quietly a Dangerous Player

Maccelli began his junior career in the Finnish Liiga, playing for HC Turun Palloseura (TPS). He joined the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2017 and posted 39 goals and 54 assists for 93 points in 98 games. In year two of playing in the USHL, he was named to the ALL_USHL Second Team. However, in 2019, he returned to Finland to join Llves of Liiga.

NHL Dream Becomes a Reality for Macccelli

In his first season with Llves, he produced 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 42 games. That move back to Finland paid off big, as he was drafted 98th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2019 NHL Draft. He then signed a three-year, entry-level deal on April 29, 2020, while continuing to play in Finland. His play was noticed, and he was named the league’s top rookie of the year, winning the Jarma Wasama Memorial trophy.

After getting drafted and signed, Maccelli returned to North America. But this time, he joined the Coyotes’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. He was productive offensively, contributing 14 goals and 43 assists for 57 points in 47 games. His play and consistency would get him noticed by management in Arizona for the following season.

Relative: Coyotes’ Maccelli and His Hard Work Pay Off

The native of Turku, Finland, would realize his dream of making the NHL as he made his debut in a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on March 3, 2022. His first NHL goal came in his second game on March 6, 2022, against the Ottawa Senators. He was quickly making an impression with the big club.

Matias Maccelli, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the 2022-23 season, Maccelli continued his search for a full-time role, as he would make the team out of training camp. His positive attitude and creativity in the offensive zone made it impossible to send him back to the Roadrunners. His time in the NHL saw him produce 11 goals and 38 assists for 49 points in 64 games, leading to him being named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team. On July 16, 2023, Arizona signed him to a three-year contract worth $10.275 million.

His development through three NHL seasons is noticeable. During the 2021-22 season, he accounted for one goal and five assists for six points and was a -10 in 24 games. This season, in roughly the same amount of games, he has four goals and 13 assists for 17 points, has a +7 rating, seven blocked shots, and six hits in 23 games.

With development comes success, but not without pain. On Nov. 16, 2023, against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he suffered a facial injury that included knocking out several teeth after taking a puck to the face and needing emergency dental work. He is still wearing a full-cage helmet.

Maccelli Big Part of Young Core Going Forward

Even though he is still young, Maccelli is a leader on and off the ice. He is developing into a solid NHL player, and his best skills are passing and playmaking. He has the charisma and talent to be a superstar in this league and is considered a cornerstone piece to the future success of the Coyotes.

Maccelli has been relatively unknown to the markets and communities outside of Arizona. However, fans should take notice of this young star. With the 2019 NHL Draft class, he ranks 10th in scoring from players in that draft, with 72 points in 111 games. He is also second among left-wingers in that category, placing only behind Matt Boldy of the Minnesota Wild. He has achieved this kind of offensive production while having the least amount of games played by the players in the top 10 in this particular draft class.

Matias Maccelli, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Maccelli is only one of the young stars coming from the Coyotes organization. Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Dmitriy Simashev, Josh Doan, and Daniil But are some of the other promising prospects. All of these young players have next-level talent, as the Coyotes organization looks to be filled with young stars for the foreseeable future.