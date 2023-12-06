NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Hurricanes, Predators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers and Philip Broberg are having issues and the defensemen is looking to start fresh elsewhere. While the Oilers might look to trade him, is it true they have given his agent permission to seek a trade? Meanwhile, is Noah Hanifin’s rumored desire to go to the Boston Bruins causing a hiccup for the Calgary Flames when it comes to a trade? The Carolina Hurricanes took a big swing on a defenseman from the San Jose Sharks. Finally, the Nashville Predators were disappointed in how Tyson Barrie handled being a healthy scratch which then led to all of this talk about moving on.

Did or Didn’t the Oilers Give Broberg Permission to Seek a Trade?

According to Ryan Rishaug of TSN, it doesn’t sound like the Oilers and the agent for defenseman Philip Broberg are on the same page when it comes to the defenseman’s future. Reports surfaced on Tuesday that Broberg was given permission to seek a trade. Then, it was reported GM Ken Holland had not granted the agent permission.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The latest comes Sportsnet’s Mark Spector. He writes, “Can confirm Ryan’s fine work here, re: Holland. Sounds very much like Broberg has had it with Oilers usage of him – I can not blame the player for that – and team has shopped him but not found a deal to their liking.”

It sounds like the Oilers will try to find a trade fit and Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic writes that (barring an injury) the blueliner has probably played his last game in Edmonton. And, while there is reported interest from other teams, unfortunately, the trade window to really get something good may have passed. Nugent-Bowman notes:

By last fall, defenseman Jakob Chychrun wanted out of Arizona and was being linked to Edmonton. However, including Broberg in such a trade was seen as a non-starter because there were people in the Oilers organization who felt Broberg would be as good as Chychrun – perhaps as soon as the end of that season. source – ‘Oilers’ Philip Broberg seeking trade, per source: Why he could be on the move’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 12/05/2023

Is Hanifin’s Interest in Bruins Making Trades Difficult?

Trade discussions involving Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin have extended to multiple teams, with the Arizona Coyotes emerging as the latest contender alongside the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins. However, an intriguing twist has surfaced. Speculation is that Hanifin holds a preference for the Bruins, leaving other teams unsure about making a trade if he’s inevitably going to wind up in Boston.

Insider Renaud Lavoie of TVA noted during a recent appearance on Sportsnet radio that the Flames may be encountering challenges in any trade as the obstacle appears to stem from the defenseman’s strong desire to join the Bruins and ultimately sign long-term there. If true, he’s merely a rental and the value for him in a trade changes.

The Bruins are said to have an interest in Hanifin, dating all the way back to 2015. They may be willing to trade for him, but they likely would only give up so much if he could simply sign there during the summer. The question becomes what the value of having him for this season’s playoff run is worth.

Hurricanes Tried to Acquire Mario Ferraro From the Sharks

In the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Carolina Hurricanes made a significant push to acquire defenseman Mario Ferraro from the San Jose Sharks. Despite the Hurricanes’ already robust defensive lineup, Friedman highlighted Ferraro’s talent. He also emphasized his appeal with a two-year contract at $3.25 million per year, suggesting that numerous teams are monitoring the situation.

The timing is intriguing as there has been talk that the Hurricanes might be looking to part ways with Tony DeAngelo. And, depending on what happens with Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei, the Hurricanes might have wanted someone locked into a reasonable contract.

Predators Disappointed in Tyson Barrie

Nashville Hockey Now covered the story of Predators’ GM Barry Trotz going public with his frustration over how Tyson Barrie handled being a healthy scratch. Essentially, Barrie was disgruntled with the decision to pull him from the lineup. It was then that Barrie wanted to talk to other teams. As Barrie started looking around, the agent leaked the news Barrie was looking for a move.

Trotz said he was disappointed that it got out and he’s only going to give Barrie what he wants if he earns it through his play. As for word of Barrie testing the market, Trotz said, “It didn’t come from the Preds, I do know that 100 percent. Obviously they thought that it should be out there, and they put it out there.”