Canucks News & Rumors: Barrie, Bear, Zadorov & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization has options for right-shot defenceman in Tyson Barrie and Ethan Bear. Additionally, head coach Rick Tocchet comments on Nikita Zadorov and his first game with the club. Also, Sam Lafferty’s first-line promotion pays off.

Right-Handed Blue Line Options in Barrie and Bear

The Nashville Predators are allowing Barrie’s agent to discuss trade opportunities with other teams. Although the Canucks have shown interest in him before and likely want to add a defenceman with his skillset, a trade for the defender is unlikely. Rick Dhaliwal said cap room will be an issue for most teams to add him, and even though Barrie’s agent will call the Canucks to see if there is a fit, it will be tough to make it work. The Victoria, B.C. native has a $4.5 million cap hit.

Tyson Barrie, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bear is a player the Canucks can make fit, as his contract won’t be a problem to get on the books. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said a lot of teams have reached out to him, but the Canucks are high on his list. He said Vancouver is the team to beat. The organization added size to their blue line in Zadorov, but adding a blueliner who can move the puck in Bear would also improve the group.

Tocchet Talks Zadorov Acquisition

Speaking of Zadorov, the defenceman made his Canucks debut in the club’s 4-3 win over his former team, the Calgary Flames, on Dec. 2. He recorded an assist, was a plus-2, blocked two shots, and played for 17:35 minutes while playing with Tyler Myers. He also played 3:19 short-handed minutes. He said getting the first game against his former team was good as he can move on and forward for the Canucks’ upcoming homestand. He also discussed his goals with the organization, noting he’d like to help Andrei Kuzmenko (from ‘Canucks: Imposing Nikita Zadorov brings size, swagger, humour to bolster back end,’ The Province, December 3, 2023).

“I feel like I can help Kuzy,” he said. “It’s just his second year in the league and it takes time to transition the on-and-off ice stuff and he came later here from the KHL. When you come here (North America) at 16, you learn faster than a 27-year-old.”

Meanwhile, Tocchet spoke about what he saw from Zadorov on Saturday night.

“It looks good when you have a big guy like that out there,” Tocchet said. “Under the circumstances, he did a nice job for us. Pretty smart guy. He grasps the system stuff pretty good. And he’s got a great personality, which I love.

“He’s got that swagger when things go bad or good. Even-keeled and has that humour. You can’t be serious all time. That will add a lot to us.”

The head coach also said Zadorov will add a physical element and attitude the Canucks need. He added the defender will eat up minutes and take some pressure off Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek.

Lafferty’s First Line Promotion Pays Off

Heading into the matchup against the Flames, Tocchet promoted Lafferty to the top line, along with Elias Pettersson and Ilya Mikheyev. As a result, all three players scored a goal and registered an assist, combining for three goals and six points on the night. The Canucks acquired the forward before the season from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a fifth-round pick, taking advantage of the club’s cap situation.

Sam Lafferty, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lafferty has impressed this season. He has six goals and 12 points in 25 games. He is versatile, as he can play throughout the lineup, giving the Canucks multiple options. Meanwhile, Kuzmenko played on the second line with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, while Philip Di Giuseppe was a healthy scratch.

All Hughes Brother Matchup

On Dec. 5, the Canucks take on the New Jersey Devils for the first time this season. As a result, all three Hughes brothers will take part in the same NHL game together for the first time. Canucks captain Quinn, Devils forward Jack, and defenceman Luke will experience a dream they had when they were kids.

“Of course, you dream you’re going to play with your brothers in the NHL one day,” Jack Hughes said. “You’re in the basement, hanging out, playing, but you never really think it’s going to become a reality. For it to happen, it’s definitely pretty wild. It’s three kids in one game.”

The youngest of the brothers, Luke, said he didn’t expect something like this to happen and credited their parent’s hard work and the work the three brothers have done to make it this far. Meanwhile, Quinn was all business.

“Of course, it’s the dream,” Quinn said. “We probably talked about it as kids playing mini-sticks and stuff but as far as this year, they’re going to want two points, I’m going to want two points, and everyone’s worried about their individual game.”

Jack is the highest draft pick of three, going first overall in 2019, while Luke went fourth in 2021, and Quinn went the lowest at seventh in 2018. Quinn has the most points at 34 in 25 games this season, while Jack has 30 in 17 games, and Luke has 14 in 22. Quinn and Jack are also tied in goals with nine, while Luke has three.

The Devils are up 5-1 in the Hughes brother matchups over the past four seasons. The Canucks haven’t won a game against the club since the 2021-22 season.