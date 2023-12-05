Flames Losing Matthew Phillips Not Costly Like Many Had Feared

For several seasons, many Calgary Flames fans were upset about the lack of opportunity given to Matthew Phillips, and rightfully so. The undersized winger played a total of three NHL games, despite putting up fantastic numbers in the American Hockey League (AHL) season after season.

Many were optimistic that when Craig Conroy was hired as general manager during the offseason, Phillips would finally get an opportunity to prove that he belonged in the NHL. That never came to fruition, however, as despite receiving an extension offer, the 25-year-old forward chose to sign a deal with the Washington Capitals.

The decision made plenty of sense for Phillips, as he felt he would get a better chance to prove himself elsewhere. It was frustrating for Flames fans, however, who felt that their team mishandled a player who might turn into a star. Some even compared Phillips to Martin St. Louis, another player the Flames mishandled many years ago. However, based on the season so far, that may not be the case.

Phillips’ Struggling with Capitals

Phillips earned a spot with the Capitals out of training camp, causing even more anger among Flames fans, and then he recorded both his first NHL goal and assist in what was a 3-2 victory over the Flames in the Capitals’ second game of the season. Based on that showing alone, it seemed that the Flames had made a massive mistake.

Matthew Phillips, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since that breakout performance, things have gone quiet for Phillips. He has just two assists over his past 15 games, giving him four points in 17 games on the season. He’s struggling to get into the lineup – he’s been a healthy scratched in five of the Capitals’ past eight games. When he has suited up, his opportunities have been limited, averaging less than 11 minutes per game.

While no decisions have been made yet, Phillips’ struggles could cost him his roster spot. Players like Ethen Frank, Joe Snively, Alex Limoges, and Pierrick Dube are all off to fantastic starts with the Hershey Bears (the Capitals’ AHL affiliate), which must have caught the eye of Washington’s management and coaching staff. If Phillips can’t get his offensive game going, a change could be coming sooner than later.

Flames May Have Been Right After All

Given Phillips’ consistent offensive production in the AHL over multiple seasons, there is no doubt that he should have been given more of an opportunity with the Flames. That said, based on how he has looked with the Capitals, it seems the Flames brass might have been right to conclude that he simply isn’t an NHL calibre player.

His 5-foot-8, 160-pound frame makes him nearly impossible to deploy in a bottom-six role, as those types of forwards, even in today’s NHL, are typically expected to provide some size and physicality. Working against Phillips is also that while he does have plenty of skill, so do all NHL forwards playing in a top-six role. In fact, most, if not all, forwards that are getting consistent top-six minutes would produce very similar, if not better, numbers than Phillips did in the AHL.

Phillips’ NHL Clock is Ticking

Fair or not, Phillips’ chances of proving he can be an everyday NHLer might be coming to an end. While not old by any means, he is no longer considered a prospect at 25. Perhaps if the Capitals chose to re-assign him, there would be another team willing to give him a look, but even then, his leash would be very short. If he hopes to have a lengthy NHL career, he will need to pick up his play in a hurry.